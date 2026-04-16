Canadian Grandfather Deported from U.S. Details Harrowing Detention and Relief of Returning Home

Douglas Dixon, a 61-year-old Canadian grandfather, shares his experience of U.S. immigration detention and deportation, detailing harsh conditions and his profound relief upon returning to Canada. Dixon recounts his arrest, the challenging circumstances of his confinement, and the impact on his family, raising questions about the humanity of U.S. immigration policies.

Douglas Dixon, a 61-year-old Canadian grandfather, has returned home to Mississauga, Ontario, following his deportation from the United States. Dixon described a harrowing experience in U.S. immigration detention, characterized by harsh conditions and a profound sense of relief upon reuniting with his family. He arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport wearing the same clothes he had on the day of his arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in February.

Clutching a gym bag with his belongings and a manila envelope containing his passport and deportation order, Dixon expressed gratitude for his return, stating it was good to be back in Canada and that his immigration detention nightmare was finally over. He voiced disappointment with the U.S. immigration system, remarking, “I did not think the United States was going to treat people inhumanely. They do not care about the human condition inside those detention centres.” Dixon's troubles began in 2022 when he was forced to close his Tropical Smoothie Café due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading him to fall behind on his tax filings. He owed over US$30,000, including interest. Unable to afford legal counsel, he relied on a public defender who advised him to plead no contest to tax evasion. While on a payment plan and having already repaid two-thirds of the debt, Dixon was arrested by ICE. Unbeknownst to him, under U.S. federal law, defrauding the government of $10,000 or more constitutes an aggravated felony. Michael Burke, a close friend and hockey teammate, described Dixon as a private individual who kept his financial struggles to himself. Burke expressed that had they known, his friends and teammates would have readily assisted in covering the remaining balance, questioning if American immigration policy lacks discretion and humanity. Burke lamented that enforcement mechanisms like ICE are impacting individuals like Doug, who have established lives, relationships, and communities. Dixon and his wife relocated from Montreal to Florida's Gulf Coast in 2005, raising their three children in Naples. Dixon initially worked as a logistics manager before purchasing a Tropical Smoothie franchise in 2013. He admitted he did not want people to know he had failed. During his detention, which lasted 65 days, Dixon lost 18 pounds. He was initially held at a facility referred to as Alligator Alcatraz, where he described a cramped environment with 32 individuals in his pod, only three of whom spoke English. He learned most were Cuban. Dixon believes he contracted a urinary tract infection at this facility and experienced severe pain requiring a catheter. He was bewildered by the practice of being handcuffed and shackled before medical check-ups. After nine days, he was transferred to the Glades County Detention Center, a smaller, less crowded facility. However, detainees were reportedly shaken by the discovery of a 19-year-old Mexican migrant who had hanged himself in a shower. Throughout his detention, Dixon had sporadic contact with his wife and children but did not see them. In a Zoom interview, his wife, Jo Ann Collison, and youngest daughter, Amy Bazley, conveyed their concern about his fear of flying and expressed pride in his accomplishment of taking the flight home. Dixon, who had never flown before his deportation, broke down in tears upon watching their video message. While he is unsure when he will next see his children and grandchildren, he recognizes his good fortune compared to many others, acknowledging he has support despite his deportation. According to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 32 Canadians have been deported since October. Lawyer Katherine Blankenship, representing other detainees at Alligator Alcatraz, noted that many individuals facing deportation are ordinary people with jobs and families, contrary to the stereotype of dangerous criminals sometimes associated with detention centers





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