Canadian Government's AI Strategy Focuses on Familiarity and Literacy, but Ignores Importance of Legitimacy and Governance

The Canadian government's new AI strategy aims to increase public trust in AI by emphasizing literacy and familiarity. However, this approach may not be sufficient, as the strategy overlooks the importance of legitimacy and governance in building trust for AI systems integrated into critical sectors. The strategy's theory of change breaks down, as large-scale institutional adoption often depends on trust already being present. The challenge for the Canadian government is to create the conditions under which the trust they want becomes warranted, focusing on meaningful oversight, accountability, and public interest governance rather than solely on increasing familiarity and literacy.

The Canadian government's new AI strategy, announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney and AI Minister Evan Solomon in Toronto on June 4, focuses on increasing familiarity and literacy as the primary means to build public trust in AI.

However, this approach may not be sufficient, as the strategy overlooks the importance of legitimacy and governance in building trust for AI systems integrated into critical sectors such as workplaces, education, public services, and healthcare. The strategy's emphasis on literacy assumes that trust emerges from understanding, but many AI systems Canadians will be asked to trust are not ones they can evaluate for themselves.

Instead, trust depends on confidence that governments have done the work to make AI systems safe and have robust safeguards in place. The strategy's theory of change breaks down, as large-scale institutional adoption often depends on trust already being present. The challenge for the Canadian government is to create the conditions under which the trust they want becomes warranted, focusing on meaningful oversight, accountability, and public interest governance rather than solely on increasing familiarity and literacy





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Canadian Government AI Strategy Public Trust Familiarity Literacy Legitimacy Governance Oversight Accountability Public Interest

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