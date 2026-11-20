National average gas prices in Canada have fallen to 144.4 cents per litre. The decline reflects reduced global demand and diversified oil supply routes following recent geopolitical disruptions.

Drivers across Canada are seeing relief at the pump as national gas prices decline to their lowest levels in recent months. As of Friday morning, the Canadian Automobile Association recorded the national average for gas prices at 144.4 cents per litre. This figure represents a substantial decrease from the peak levels seen earlier in the year.

The current average is almost 30 cents per litre lower than the 171.3 cents per litre recorded in late October. Furthermore, this price point marks a 46 cents per litre drop from the year's highest price, which was recorded in May at 190.4 cents per litre. These numbers indicate a clear downward trend in fuel costs for consumers.

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Global Oil Demand and Supply Dynamics

Jeff Rubin, the former CIBC World Markets chief economist, told CTV's Your Morning on Friday that oil prices have come down to their lowest level in about two months. He attributed this drop to a significant decrease in global demand and supply diversification. The interplay between reduced consumption and adjusted supply chains is driving these market corrections.

Rubin noted that higher oil prices tend to raise supply but also kill demand. The world is consuming about almost four million barrels a day less than it was before the war started because of the higher oil prices. This reduction in consumption is a primary factor in stabilizing and lowering current price points.

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Impact of Geopolitical Conflicts on Energy Flows

The war between the U.S., Iran and Israel, which began in February, has choked one of the world's most important shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz. Conflicts in the region have damaged refineries, offshore oil platforms and processing facilities, stranding tankers and forcing suppliers to rethink routes. These disruptions have added weeks to delivery time for energy products.

Approximately eight million barrels of oil are transported through the Hormuz strait according to Rubin. However, Middle Eastern producers have been relatively successful at finding ways of getting their product to world markets, bypassing the straits. Another five or six million barrels are getting through other routes, helping to mitigate the bottleneck.

Domestic Production and International Cooperation

The U.S. has also increased its oil production to almost 14 million barrels a day, contributing to global supply stability. Refineries are running at 96 per cent capacity, which has led to increased inventories. This robust domestic production helps buffer against external shocks and supports lower prices for consumers in neighboring countries like Canada.

Thursday's meeting between the U.S., China and Russia, out of which the leaders of all three nations pledged to stabilize energy flows, could also have implications. Rubin highlighted that China's got the most to gain from that because China's the largest energy importer. These diplomatic efforts aim to further stabilize the energy market.

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Additional factors include potential pressure from the Trump administration on Zelenskyy not to target Russian diesel installations. These are certainly factors that could affect the ultimate outcome of the global energy situation. Ongoing conflicts and political decisions continue to influence how energy is sourced and priced.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian officials confirmed strikes on two refineries in Russia's Krasnodar region. Together the refineries process around 95 million barrels of oil a year and supply Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has consistently struck refineries in Russia, aiming to hurt its oil sector, a mainstay of the country's economy. These events highlight the complex relationship between military actions and energy markets.