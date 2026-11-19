Canadian drivers save nearly 30 cents per litre as geopolitical tensions ease and seasonal factors lower pump prices, though diesel costs remain high.

Drivers across Canada are witnessing a notable decline in fuel costs this week, with national averages dropping significantly compared to recent months. This reduction in pump prices is largely attributed to easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, specifically regarding Iran, combined with traditional seasonal shifts in energy demand. As the winter season approaches, these converging factors have begun to alleviate some of the financial pressure on motorists who have endured higher costs over the past year.

National Price Drops and Regional Variance

According to data from the price tracking website Affordable Energy, the national average price for gasoline decreased by approximately eight cents compared to the previous week. The decline is even more pronounced when viewed on a monthly basis, with prices sitting 29.4 cents below the national average recorded thirty days ago. This downward trend is not uniform across the country, but significant savings are visible in specific regions where local market conditions have aligned with broader national trends.

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In provinces such as Manitoba and Saskatchewan, the average price per litre has fallen by more than 30 cents compared to the previous month. Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst with GasBuddy, highlighted that some gas stations in Calgary are once again offering fuel for below one dollar a litre. These localized drops reflect the impact of increased regional production and refined supply, providing immediate relief to consumers in Western Canada who have felt the strain of rising energy costs.

Geopolitical Shifts and Oil Market Dynamics

The primary driver behind this recent price correction is the increased flow of oil out of the Middle East, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. Al Salazar, head of oil and gas research at Enverus, noted that the United States military presence has helped improve and defend shipping lanes, leading to a temporary glut in the market. This stabilization has allowed crude oil prices to retreat from their peak, with Brent crude oil falling to just under 92 US dollars per barrel, down from approximately 116 US dollars seen in mid-October.

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Political expectations also played a role in dampening oil prices. The recent US midterms resulted in Democrats gaining newfound power, leading to market expectations that they might block new strikes on Iran. This perceived de-escalation of military conflict reduced the risk premium attached to oil, encouraging prices to fall further. The combination of safer shipping routes and reduced fears of supply disruption has been critical in bringing crude oil prices back toward more stable levels.

Seasonal Demand and Refinery Maintenance

Seasonal factors are also contributing to the lower gas prices as Canada transitions into the colder months. Refinery maintenance schedules, which typically slow down production during specific periods, are now wrapping up. For instance, maintenance at the Irving Oil plant in New Brunswick has concluded, allowing for increased production capacity. Simultaneously, higher production rates at refineries in the prairies are directly contributing to the significant price drops observed in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Furthermore, consumer behavior shifts as temperatures drop. Canadians tend to drive less during the winter as they stay indoors more frequently, which reduces overall demand for gasoline. This decrease in consumption, paired with the resumption of normal refinery operations, creates a surplus of supply that naturally pushes prices down. These seasonal dynamics provide a predictable counterbalance to the volatility often introduced by geopolitical events.

Diesel Prices and Future Outlook

While gasoline prices are falling, diesel prices continue to skyrocket, remaining high due to different market drivers. Dan McTeague, president of the Canadians for Affordable Energy lobby group, explained that diesel is similar to jet fuel and home heating oil. As winter approaches, demand for home heating oil increases, which also pulls up the price of diesel. McTeague suggested that current gasoline prices may represent the best rates for the end of the week, but relief may be short-lived as heating demands rise.

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Looking ahead, analysts offer mixed projections for the sustainability of these lower prices. Patrick De Haan predicts that lower gasoline prices could last into early 2027, but he warns that some of this reduction is artificial and will disappear when suspended fuel excise taxes are reinstated. Conversely, Al Salazar cautioned that the current peace is fragile and that geopolitical instability could return, potentially causing prices to spike again. Consumers are advised to take advantage of the current low prices, as durable solutions to prevent further conflict in the Strait of Hormuz remain uncertain.