Canadian Fyi's Top Headlines of the Day

A variety of stories about Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ontario residents in isolation, a 98-year-old survivor, violence incidents in Vancouver and Los Angeles, a rare ruby found in Myanmar, a collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and referees, and the data sovereignty bill passed by the Trump administration.

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with Calgary Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Deborah Yedlin. Ontario residents who are in isolation after a cruise ship hantavirus outbreak.

Woman, 98, struck by Jeep in parking lot wants answers after friend killed saving her. Los Angeles Times reports on Mobile skin cancer clinic filling dermatology gap in Windsor, Chatham. Suspects sought in 'targeted and completely unacceptable' BB gun attack on Vancouver Island. Stabbing, drugs, shootings at Vancouver strip club.

Owner says he's unfairly targeted. Canada, U.S. stock markets rise amid jobs reports from both countries. Being married may come with an unexpected health benefit, study suggests. In legal dispute over 'The View,' ABC argues Trump administration is trying to chill free speech.

NFL and referees agree on a 7-year collective bargaining agreement, avoiding potential work stoppage. A massive 11,000-carat ruby has been unearthed in Myanmar’s war-scarred gemstone heartland. Canvas system is online after a cyberattack disrupted thousands of U.S. schools.

'These are real-life consequences': What to know about data sovereignty as the Trump administration tries to unmask an anonymous Canadia





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