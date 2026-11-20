Extreme snowfall in Lethbridge, Alberta, has halted mail delivery for Canadian Food Inspection Agency samples, causing diagnostic delays for laboratories.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed on Friday that severe weather conditions in the province of Alberta have significantly disrupted the transport of critical biological samples. The disruption was triggered by a massive snowstorm that dumped 28 centimetres of snow on the city of Lethbridge, creating hazardous road conditions that halted standard courier operations.

Impact of Severe Weather on Transport Logistics

Adverse weather conditions in Alberta directly impacted road safety and accessibility, making it impossible for transport services to guarantee the delivery of samples within their usual operational timeframe. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency explained in an official news release that the extreme weather has effectively paralyzed the logistics network required for timely sample distribution. Carriers are currently holding the affected samples until municipal services can clear the snow-covered roads to a safe standard.

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Operational Delays for Diagnostic Laboratories

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has advised all offices that previously shipped samples to the Lethbridge laboratory this week to immediately verify their tracking information. Officials are urging these offices to anticipate potential delays in both the physical delivery of samples and the subsequent obtaining of diagnostic test results that are requested. The exact nature and quantity of the samples currently in transit have not been released to the public, leaving the full scope of the backlog uncertain.

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Stakeholder Communication and Next Steps

CTV News Calgary has reached out to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for further comment regarding the severity and duration of the delays. Stakeholders must now rely on updated tracking data to monitor the status of their shipments as transport services resume normal operations. The agency is waiting for road conditions to improve before releasing the held samples to ensure the integrity of the diagnostic tests is not compromised by further weather-related interruptions.

Public Alert and Service Disruption Details

The disruption highlights the vulnerability of specialized supply chains to extreme weather events in remote regions. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency emphasized that the delay is strictly due to external factors beyond their control, specifically the inability of transport providers to navigate the snowbound infrastructure. Consumers and laboratories awaiting these results should prepare for longer wait times as the logistics network adjusts to the cleared routes.