Canadian Fatally Shot at South African Safari Park Amid Alleged Accident, Multiple News Highlights

A collection of brief news reports covering various topics including a Canadian's death in South Africa, recoveries of stolen vehicles, infrastructure incidents, major retail expansion, historical assault charges, diplomatic tensions surrounding Canada-U.S. relations, a novel flu vaccine development, a sports denial of entry, the death of a historic tree, a reversal on ocean monitoring, and ancient plague origins.

Canadian shot dead during picnic at South Africa n wildlife park in alleged accident. Edmonton police recover stolen motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs worth $50K. Hit-and-run causes power outages in Sportsworld Drive area.

$50M Costco Wholesale breaks ground in Wasaga Beach. 81-year-old Ottawa man charged with 'historical' sex assaults. U.S. Homeland Security secretary calls out 'fracturing' relationship with Canada. U.S. FDA panel considers a first-of-its-kind flu vaccine using mRNA technology. Ivory Coast's Elye Wahi denied entry to Canada, won't play in Toronto World Cup match Saturday.

Ancient Sherwood Forest oak tree reputed to have sheltered Robin Hood has died. U.S. National Science Foundation reverses decision to dismantle oceans-monitoring network after outcry. Oldest-known plague outbreak came 5,500 years ago in Siberia





CTVNewsVI / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canada South Africa Wildlife Park Shooting Edmonton Stolen Vehicles Hit-And-Run Costco Ottawa Sex Assaults U.S. Homeland Security Canada-U.S. Relations FDA Mrna Flu Vaccine Ivory Coast World Cup Robin Hood Sherwood Forest National Science Foundation Oceans Monitoring Plague Siberia

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Canadian shot dead at South Africa wildlife park in apparent accident: officialsA Canadian citizen has been shot dead at a wildlife park in South Africa in an apparent accident, officials have confirmed.

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Canadian Killed in South African Wilderness ParkA Canadian man was shot and killed at a South African wilderness park in what authorities said appears to be an accident, with the victim asking a park guide whether his gun was real.

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