Canadian Family Faces Deportation to Jamaica, Raising Fears of Death

A Canadian family is facing imminent deportation to Jamaica, sparking fears for their safety and putting Olympic dreams at risk. The family, who sought refuge in Canada, alleges they face threats of violence and political persecution. The potential deportation has raised concerns about the family's safety.

A Canadian family’s life hangs in the balance as they face imminent deportation to Jamaica , sparking fears of violence and death. This distressing situation threatens to shatter their dreams and safety, forcing them to confront the horrifying prospect of returning to a country where they believe their lives are at risk.

The Lindo family, including Olympic hopeful Tamarri Lindo, his father George, stepmother Jilandre, and their daughters Tameah and Tamarli, came to Canada in 2019 seeking political asylum, alleging they were victims of violent attacks and threats in Jamaica related to George's political activities. The family's immigration lawyer, Aidan Simardone, warns of the urgency of the situation, as the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has initiated removal proceedings, setting an interview for September 22nd, after which deportation could swiftly follow. This potential deportation has raised significant concern, given the family's belief that returning to Jamaica would expose them to extreme danger. \The Lindo family's story underscores the complexities of immigration and the challenges faced by those seeking refuge. George Lindo, Tamarri's father, claims to have been targeted with assassination attempts and threats related to his involvement with Jamaica’s opposition party. Tamarri vividly recalls a traumatic experience involving threats against him and his siblings. Since arriving in Canada, Tamarri has flourished as a collegiate athlete, rising to the top ranks as a hurdler and pursuing his Olympic aspirations. The family's journey highlights the emotional toll of displacement and the struggles faced by families seeking safety and security. The family has faced deportation once before, last year. However, after public pressure, the government granted them a one-year extension. Despite ongoing efforts, the family’s hopes for a long-term solution, including a decision on a humanitarian and compassionate grounds application, have been dashed. The premature deportation process has started. Their lawyer is now desperately seeking public support to prevent their removal and protect the family from the perceived deadly consequences of returning to Jamaica. \The Canadian government, represented by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has previously denied the family’s claims, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to demonstrate a specific risk of harm. The IRCC stated that any risks were “not personalized” and were shared by all residents of Jamaica. However, their lawyer, Aidan Simardone, strongly contests this assessment, emphasizing the targeted nature of the threats against George due to his political involvement. He stresses that this is not about generalized violence, but rather specific persecution. Tamarri himself is deeply affected, feeling the weight of uncertainty and the potential loss of the life he’s built in Canada. He expressed, when I came up here, I felt the first bit of safety I’ve ever felt in a very long time and that he would be completely broken if he had to return. The family's plight highlights the difficult decisions and potential consequences faced by those seeking refuge and a better life. The Lindo family’s case serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of political persecution and the urgent need for compassion and due process in immigration matters. This case will test Canadian immigration system and its ability to evaluate genuine claims for safety and protection





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Deportation Jamaica Political Asylum Immigration Olympic Athlete

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News Roundup: Trump in Oval Office, Canadian Issues, and Shopping TrendsA collection of news snippets covering diverse topics, including a photo of President Trump, legal challenges, a zoo update, energy exports, COVID-19 variant information, sports, and shopping trends.

Read more »

Canadian News RoundupA collection of recent news stories from Canada and around the world, including issues affecting seniors, legal proceedings, infrastructure developments, international trade, financial markets, and shopping trends.

Read more »

Canadian News Roundup: Key Updates on Homelessness, Crime, and MoreA compilation of recent news stories covering various topics, including homelessness among seniors in Calgary, legal proceedings involving a dismissed Saskatoon officer, the opening of a new transit terminal, a new trial ordered for a BC man, a ban on masks for California law enforcement, calls for federal bureaucracy cuts, information on a new COVID-19 variant, updates on Porsche's EV rollout delay, and highlights from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Read more »

Canadian News Roundup: Seniors' Homelessness, Fraud Charges, Political Apologies, and Market TrendsA comprehensive summary of recent news events, including rising homelessness among seniors in Calgary, legal proceedings involving a former Saskatoon police officer, fraud charges in Northern Ontario, political apologies, protests on Parliament Hill, and Canadian efforts to boost energy exports. The report also includes updates on the financial market, entertainment releases, automotive industry challenges, and shopping trends.

Read more »

Canadian News Roundup: Politics, Crime, and Consumer TrendsA compilation of news from Canada, including political developments, criminal investigations, and consumer product recommendations.

Read more »

Canadian and International News Roundup: Border Security, Politics, Financial Crime, and Consumer TrendsA summary of current events in Canada and internationally, including border security measures, political developments, investigations into financial crimes, COVID-19 updates, trade tariffs, and consumer shopping trends.

Read more »