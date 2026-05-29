Canadian EV Rebate Program Hits $122 Million in Claims but Dealers Face Delays

Canadians have claimed over $122 million in federal EV rebates since February, but many dealers are still waiting for reimbursement, raising concerns about cash flow and program administration.

Canadians have claimed over $122 million in federal subsidies for new electric vehicles since the reintroduction of Ottawa's rebate program in February. However, many car dealers are still waiting to be reimbursed for the funds they advanced to customers.

Transport Canada released data on the new Electric Vehicle Affordability Program (EVAP) on Tuesday, three months after its relaunch on February 16. The database shows 24,389 claims were recorded, but a technical glitch prevents a breakdown of the dollar figure per claim. A department spokesperson stated that the data will be updated once the glitch is fixed, and confirmed that the total claims amount to $122 million, leaving over $2.1 billion available.

The Canadian Auto Dealers Association reports that many dealerships have not been reimbursed under the new program, with some waiting for more than $200,000 in rebates. The program structure requires dealers to apply the rebate on the final bill and then seek reimbursement from Ottawa.

Huw Williams, spokesperson for the dealers association, emphasized that the commitment to timely payment has not been fulfilled in the early days of the program, stating that repayment timelines are hurting business cash flow as dealers advance money on behalf of the federal government. Some rebate claims have been denied due to administrative errors like typos on claim forms, such as filing a sale date before the program's launch on February 16, and there is no appeal mechanism for denied claims.

Williams noted that all dealers lost a degree of confidence after the massive delays in the previous iZEV program last year, and they want the current program to succeed. Transport Canada acknowledged the concerns and is working on a fix, reviewing cases where administrative errors may have led to rejected claims.

The department assured that there is no hold on repayments; complete and validated claims continue to be processed and reimbursed, though timelines may vary depending on validation requirements and submission volumes. The federal EV rebate program originally launched in 2019 and was renewed several times before being shut down in January 2025 when funds ran out. Electric vehicle sales plunged almost immediately after the halt, from a high of 18 percent of all new vehicles to below 10 percent.

Sales rebounded sharply in March, rising more than 80 percent compared to February, right after rebates became available again. Ottawa has set a target of putting 840,000 new EVs on the road by offering up to $5,000 for a new EV and $2,500 for plug-in hybrids under the new program.

Vehicles sold after February 16 are eligible, but dealers could not file claims until April 6, a week later than the planned March 31 launch due to delays in finalizing the claims portal. The number of rebates in the first three months of the new program is similar to the last few months of the previous Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) program. Rebates will decrease annually until they are phased out in 2030 or until program funding runs out.

The most popular model for rebates was the Toyota bZ with 4,088 claims, followed by the Chevrolet Equinox EV with 3,065 claims. Canadian-made EVs, currently only the Dodge Charger and Chrysler Pacifica, are exempt from the $50,000 cap on eligible vehicles. Imported EVs are eligible only if they come from countries with which Canada has free-trade agreements, which excludes Chinese-built EVs, including Teslas.

Under the former program, Teslas were the most popular, accounting for 30 percent of all rebates claimed between October and November 2025. The new program aims to accelerate EV adoption while addressing concerns about dealer reimbursement and administrative issues





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