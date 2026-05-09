Canadian Elite Basketball League 2026 Season Preview

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) returns for its eighth season, with ten teams competing for the CEBL Championship Trophy. Changes have been made to the league format, including the addition of a best-of-three championship series, and every game in the season now ends in a made basket, also known as a ‘target-score ending.’ Key teams include the Niagara River Lions as the defending champions and the Brampton Honey Badgers under Mark Cuban's ownership.

The 2026 CEBL season tips off Saturday, May 9 when the Edmonton Stingers host the Winnipeg Sea Bears in the season opener. Ten teams across six provinces from coast-to-coast will vie for the CEBL Championship Trophy.

The offseason has seen changes in league format and branding, with the championship series now being a best-of-three and each team playing 24 games during the regular season. Key teams and individuals have emerged, including the Niagara River Lions as the two-time defending champions and Khalil Ahmad, the most impressive player in the league with his two Finals MVPs and numerous accolades.

The Vancouver Bandits, despite never winning a title, are one of the hungriest teams in the league, while the Brampton Honey Badgers also underwent a turnaround under Mark Cuban's ownership





CBCOttawa / 🏆 68. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canadian Elite Basketball League Canadian Basketball Basketball In Canada Mark Cuban Kimbal Mackenzie Xavier Moon Teddy Allen Sean East II Guerrier Hildebrandt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-Dallas Mavericks owner, 'Shark Tank’ star Cuban buys into Brampton Honey BadgersAmerican billionaire Mark Cuban, the former majority owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, has joined the ownership group of the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Brampton Honey Badgers.

Read more »

Mark Cuban joins ownership group of CEBL’s Brampton Honey BadgersFormer Dallas Mavericks majority owner and entrepreneur Mark Cuban is joining the ownership group of the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Brampton Honey Badgers, it was officially announced Thursday morning.

Read more »

CEBL star Prince Oduro’s love of basketball was shaped in Toronto neighbourhood gymsFor Prince Oduro, chasing his basketball dreams once meant leaving his hometown of Toronto behind. Now the longest-tenured player in Brampton Honey Badgers history, Oduro’s story reflects the rise of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, a league changing what it means to “make it” in Canada.

Read more »

Saliba not expected to be sidelined by ‘hip irritation’Canadian midfielder expected to be available for Anderlecht’s Belgian league game against Gent this weekend.

Read more »