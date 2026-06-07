Canadian Economy Not in Recession Despite Strong May Jobs Report

A surprisingly strong May jobs report has reinforced many economists' views that the Canadian economy is not in a recession. Statistics Canada reported that the economy added 88,000 jobs in May, topping economists' expectations for a gain of 10,000 positions. The unemployment rate fell to 6.6 per cent last month, down from 6.9 per cent in April. The gains for May were the first significant increase in employment since November.

A surprisingly strong May jobs report has reinforced many economists' views that the Canadian economy is not in a recession. Statistics Canada reported that the economy added 88,000 jobs in May, topping economists' expectations for a gain of 10,000 positions.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.6 per cent last month, down from 6.9 per cent in April. The gains for May were the first significant increase in employment since November. Despite the usual volatility in the monthly job numbers, there are still signs that labour markets are broadly improving. Growth last month was concentrated in full-time work, and was widespread across industries.

Construction led the way with a gain of 27,000 jobs, followed by the information, culture and recreation sector and the transportation and warehousing industry. Tariff-sensitive manufacturing also posted job gains in May. The wholesale and retail trade sector took the heaviest hit with a loss of 35,000 positions in the month. The May jobs report marks the last major economic release before the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision on June 10.

Financial market odds for an interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week stood at more than 95 per cent as of Friday at noon, according to LSEG Data & Analytics. While a strong jobs report might normally bolster arguments for interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada, recent quarterly GDP data suggest the economy is still 'fragile.

' Lingering risks on the U.S. trade and geopolitical fronts could still hamper growth in the months ahead, while the strong job results also make the argument that it's too soon to cut rates further





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