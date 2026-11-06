Canada lost 4,700 jobs in October as unemployment rate rose to 6.7%

Canada's economy shed 4,700 jobs in October and the unemployment rate climbed to 6.7 per cent, with younger workers facing particularly tough conditions.

Canada's unemployment rate climbed to 6.7 per cent in October as the economy shed 4,700 jobs, Statistics Canada reported Friday. The rise from 6.5 per cent in September came as more people went looking for work.

The weak October reading followed much steeper losses in late summer. The economy lost 42,000 jobs in August and 68,000 in September, for a combined decline of 110,000 over those two months. That three-month stretch now represents a significant pullback in Canadian employment. Statistics Canada also noted the country added just 17,000 jobs over the last 12 months.

Also read Canada's Ivey PMI edges higher in October as employment rises

Job Losses Miss Forecasts

Economists had expected a different result. Those polled by Reuters ahead of the release forecast a gain of 13,600 jobs for October and no change in the unemployment rate. Instead, employment fell slightly and the jobless rate moved higher. The October figures missed both expectations, adding to concerns about slowing hiring across the country.

The latest data came a day after the federal budget pointed to an improved labour market compared to a year ago. The new numbers suggest the job market is losing steam. Private sector weakness October's job weakness was concentrated among private employers. Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO, said that marked a shift because much of the recent weakness had been in the public sector.

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But now it does seem like higher interest rates and new tariffs are once again weighing on Canadian private sector businesses, he said. They have kind of put the brakes on hiring again. The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5 per cent in late October. The United States imposed 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods in August.

Guatieri said that has put a new chill in business confidence in Canada. We saw a flurry of job creation back in the spring of this year, early summer. That just simply has evaporated now. He called the October report very disappointing.

Experts Warn Of Sluggish Growth

Normally in a month, if you see 4,700 job losses, it would not be as awful, if not for the fact that we lost on net 110,000 jobs in the previous two months. Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said three months in a row of job losses is often an ominous sign, but not necessarily cause for alarm. I do not yet interpret it as a sign that we are going into recession, he said.

But we do think that fourth-quarter growth is going to be quite sluggish. Shenfeld said economists had expected a stronger October, partly because of hiring tied to the referendum in Alberta. Instead, employment in Alberta fell by 24,000, and the province's unemployment rate jumped to 7.3 per cent. Young people struggling Young people across Canada are having a particularly hard time.

Unemployment among those aged 15 to 24 increased to 13.7 per cent, up from 13 per cent in September. We seem to be having a struggle finding jobs for young people, particularly students looking for work, Shenfeld said. The economy is just not hot enough. Canadians looking for work are also staying unemployed longer.

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Nearly one in four has been searching for at least six months. Shenfeld put Canada's full employment rate at around 5.8 or 5.9 per cent, well below today's 6.7 per cent. He suggested slow growth in wages reflects that gap, with average hourly pay rising 2.2 per cent from a year earlier. Employers are not having to pay up a lot to get new workers in the door, he said.

Job Postings Signal Hiring Signs

Possible bright spot There are some signs employers may be getting ready to hire. Cory Stahle, a senior economist with the job search site Indeed, said postings in Canada rose about three per cent month over month. He said engineering and logistics support are among the fields where postings are picking up. It is at least positive that we are starting to see employers express a little more demand there in the last few months, he said.

But Stahle cautioned that more postings do not necessarily mean more jobs. Unfortunately, postings are not the same as hiring, he said, adding that uncertainty over stalled trade talks with the U.S. is weighing on employers. Employers are clearly saying we want people, but they have just been a little hesitant to actually take that step of hiring them, he said. He said the weak numbers could influence the Bank of Canada's next rate decision in early December.

Weak Data May Pause Rate Hikes

You have to wonder, is this maybe grounds to kind of pause those rate hikes? The Bank of Canada and other policymakers monitor employment figures closely when setting interest rates. A weaker job market can affect decisions on borrowing costs. For Canadians, the latest numbers mean more competition for available jobs.

The unemployment rate of 6.7 per cent is higher than economists had expected, with fewer jobs added and more people out of work. The October jobs report is based on the Labour Force Survey from Statistics Canada. The survey tracks employment, unemployment and participation across the country and is one of the most important monthly indicators of Canada's economic health. The next Labour Force Survey will be watched for signs of whether the weakness continues.

Economists will look for any rebound in hiring or further increases in unemployment. The October figures have already shifted expectations about the months ahead. A weekly newsletter from CBC's senior business correspondent Peter Armstrong provides analysis of what the economic news means for Canadians. It is delivered to inboxes on Monday mornings and covers developments in economics, business and finance.