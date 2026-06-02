Canadian Dollar Hovers Near Six-Week Low Amid Economic and Trade Concerns

The loonie remained subdued near a multi-week low as weak GDP data and uncertainty over the upcoming CUSMA review and potential U.S. tariffs weighed on investor sentiment.

The Canadian dollar held steady near a multi-week low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, pressured by recent disappointing domestic economic data and ongoing uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations between Canada and the United States.

The loonie traded nearly unchanged at 1.3838 per U.S. dollar, equivalent to 72.26 U.S. cents, after fluctuating within a range of 1.3816 to 1.3854. Earlier in the week, the currency touched a six-week low of 1.3869. Analysts noted that the Canadian dollar is struggling against a resilient U.S. dollar and weakening oil momentum, while the growth gap between the two economies widens.

Tony Valente, a senior foreign exchange dealer at AscendantFX, commented that while the U.S. economy continues to outperform expectations, Canada is emerging from a marginal technical recession at the start of the year, a situation the Bank of Canada seems poorly positioned to address. The recent GDP report revealed that Canadian economic output declined at an annualized rate of 0.1% in the first quarter, following a revised contraction of 1% in the previous quarter, with business investment dampened by trade uncertainty.

Market expectations suggest the Bank of Canada will maintain its benchmark interest rate at 2.25% for a fifth consecutive meeting next week, according to swap market data. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (CUSMA in Canada) has protected much of Canada's export trade from U.S. tariffs and is scheduled for review by July 1.

Canada has formally communicated its proposal to extend the pact for 16 years and is seeking parallel discussions on sector-specific tariffs ahead of talks between Canadian and U.S. trade negotiators. Valente emphasized that the looming CUSMA review and the persistent threat of new U.S. tariffs leave the loonie without a strong upward catalyst.

Meanwhile, the price of U.S. crude oil, a key Canadian export, rose 1.5% to $93.55 per barrel, though it remains near the lower end of its recent trading band. Canada's 10-year government bond yield was little changed at 3.423%, after earlier touching its lowest level since April 8 at 3.394%





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