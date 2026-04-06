Canadian Dollar Gains Modestly Amid Middle East Tensions and Services Sector Weakness

The Canadian dollar saw a small increase against its U.S. counterpart, influenced by Middle East developments, the performance of the Canadian services sector, and oil price movements.

The Canadian dollar experienced a modest rise against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, but the gains were tempered by a confluence of factors, including ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and continued signs of contraction within Canada's services sector . The loonie, as the Canadian dollar is often called, saw its value increase by 0.2% against the U.S. dollar, trading at 1.3915 per U.S. dollar, which translates to 71.86 U.S. cents. This followed a trading range of 1.3903 to 1.

3947. Just last Tuesday, the currency had reached a near four-month low, touching 1.3966. The limited movement reflects a cautious market, with investors carefully assessing the implications of developments in the Middle East and the health of the Canadian economy. The ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran, with both parties reportedly considering a framework plan to de-escalate the five-week conflict, is clearly a major factor. Tehran expressed its desire for a lasting resolution and resisted pressure to quickly reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz under a temporary ceasefire. This uncertainty injects a degree of risk into the market, influencing currency valuations. Scotiabank strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret noted that the U.S. dollar continues to trade at a significant premium relative to their fair value estimate, which currently stands at 1.3507. They believe that this could lead to a sharp decline in the spot rate once market volatility settles, but until then, the risk premium on the U.S. dollar is expected to remain elevated. The market sentiment towards the Canadian dollar seems to be shifting. Data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday indicated that speculators have increased their bearish bets on the loonie. Non-commercial net-short positions, representing bets that the Canadian dollar's value will decrease, rose significantly to 32,684 contracts as of March 31, a substantial increase from 1,602 in the preceding week. This indicates a growing pessimism among traders regarding the future performance of the Canadian dollar, adding to the downward pressure on its value.\The domestic economic outlook also contributes to the muted performance of the Canadian dollar. Canada's services economy, a crucial component of the overall economic picture, continued to struggle, contracting for a fifth consecutive month in March. This contraction is fueled by a combination of factors, including ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, which contributes to a decline in new business activity, and rising operating expenses, primarily due to higher fuel costs. Data from S&P Global's Canada Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) highlights this trend. While the headline Business Activity Index did increase slightly to 47.2 in March from 46.5 in February, it remained below the critical 50-point mark, which signifies no change in activity. A reading below 50 indicates a deterioration in business activity, signaling a contraction in the sector. This persistent weakness in the services sector further weighs on the Canadian dollar, as it suggests underlying economic vulnerabilities. The impact of these factors is complex. The contraction in the services sector suggests a slowing economy which is, in most cases, negative for the currency. On the other hand, the rise in oil prices is positive as Canada is a major exporter of oil and as the price rises, it strengthens the currency. These mixed signals create uncertainty and result in a limited movement in the currency.\Oil prices, a key driver for the Canadian economy, saw a notable increase on Monday. The price of oil, a significant Canadian export commodity, rose by 2.2% to reach $113.92 a barrel. This increase reflects the ongoing investor concerns about potential supply disruptions, specifically related to shipping disruptions in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. These disruptions, coupled with the overall geopolitical tensions, are keeping oil prices elevated. The positive impact of rising oil prices on the Canadian dollar, however, was offset by the aforementioned factors. The movements in the Canadian bond market were mixed, with the yield curve flattening somewhat. The 2-year Canadian bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points, closing at 2.837%. This indicates a slight increase in short-term interest rate expectations, but the overall flattening of the curve suggests some investor skepticism about the long-term economic outlook, potentially limiting the upward movement of the Canadian dollar. The interplay of these various factors – geopolitical risk, economic weakness in the services sector, rising oil prices, and movements in the bond market – created a complex environment for the Canadian dollar. This complexity resulted in the currency's modest gains, as the positive impact of rising oil prices was partially offset by concerns about the Middle East and the contraction in the services sector, leading to a cautious market sentiment and limited overall movement





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canadian Dollar USD/CAD Middle East Services Sector Oil Prices

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Controversy Erupts Over Bets on Missing US Pilots Amidst Middle East TensionsAmidst the ongoing search-and-rescue operation for missing US pilots in Iran, a prediction market platform allowed users to bet on the outcome, sparking outrage and calls for regulation. This follows an earlier scandal related to gambling and the NBA.

Read more »

Universities offering exam deferrals, holds on tuition as war rages on in Middle EastOTTAWA — Universities across Canada are offering some international students extra supports like exam deferrals and extensions on tuition as the war continues in the Middle East.

Read more »

Universities offering exam deferrals, holds on tuition as war rages on in Middle EastUniversities across Canada are offering some international students extra supports like exam deferrals and extensions on tuition as the war continues in the Middle East.

Read more »

Satellite Imagery Firm Restricts Access to Data of Iran and Middle East Amid ConflictPlanet Labs, a satellite imaging company, will indefinitely withhold visual data of Iran and the Middle East at the request of the U.S. government, impacting access to crucial information amidst the ongoing conflict.

Read more »

Canadian universities offer exam deferrals as Middle East war affects international studentsSupports also include special bursary funding and lifting holds on registration related to overdue tuition

Read more »

Canadian Universities Offer Support to International Students Affected by Middle East ConflictCanadian universities are providing a range of supports to international students, including deadline extensions, tuition relief, and mental health services, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Student organizations are also holding fundraisers and awareness campaigns.

Read more »