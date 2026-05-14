The Canadian dollar experienced its longest daily losing streak since January against the U.S. dollar as the gap widened between Canadian and U.S. bond yields. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3720 per U.S. dollar, or 72.89 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since April 16.

The Canadian dollar on Thursday experienced its longest daily losing streak since January against the U.S. dollar as the gap widened between Canadian and U.S. bond yields .

The loonie, the Canadian dollar's nickname, was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3720 per U.S. dollar, or 72.89 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since April 16 at 1.3737. The loonie's decline was the seventh-straight day of losses for the currency.

Kevin Ford, FX & macro strategist at Convera, attributed the loonie's weakness to the relative momentum of the U.S. dollar, which gained after economic data kept expectations intact that the Federal Reserve would not lower interest rates this year. Canada's 2-year yield fell 2 basis points further below its U.S. equivalent, indicating a widening yield gap in favor of the U.S. dollar.

Data on Friday showed that Canada's economy lost 17,700 jobs in April and the unemployment rate rose to a six-month high of 6.9%, indicating continued weakness in the labor market. Trade uncertainty has also weighed on Canada's housing market, with home sales posting a modest increase of 0.7% in April from March. Canadian bond yields moved lower across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 4 basis points at 3.532%.

Pierre Lassonde, a financial expert, predicted that the U.S. debt crisis could pave the way for gold to reach $17,250 an ounce





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Canadian Dollar U.S. Dollar Bond Yields Trade Uncertainty Housing Market Pierre Lassonde

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