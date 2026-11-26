Experts warn investors to look beyond the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index name. Analysis of Telus Corp removal and long-term performance data from BlackRock and Marnoa Private Wealth Counsel.

Financial experts are advising investors to scrutinize the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index more closely, warning that the prestigious title does not automatically guarantee safety or superior returns. The index, which tracks Canadian companies with a history of maintaining or raising dividends, recently highlighted the risks of relying solely on quantitative rules when a major constituent like Telus Corp was removed earlier this year after slashing its quarterly dividend by 55 per cent.

Index Mechanics and Qualification Criteria

To qualify for inclusion in the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index, a company must generally demonstrate a five-year record of keeping its dividend steady or raising it. Beyond the dividend history, the index requires a market value of at least $300 million and shares that meet minimum trading requirements. These strict rules-based criteria are designed to filter for stability, but experts argue they do not account for the full financial narrative of every company involved.

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Ryan Crowther, portfolio manager with Franklin Templeton's ClearBridge Investments in Calgary, emphasized that there is always more to the picture than just the dividend history. He noted that every situation has nuance and is different, suggesting that investors must look beyond the regal-sounding name of the index. Crowther pointed out that rules-based investment strategies do not necessarily involve a person individually assessing a company before it is added or removed from the list.

Crowther cautioned that being dropped from the index does not necessarily mean a company has become a poor investment, as the removal might simply reflect a mechanical rule rather than a fundamental failure. He stated that some portfolio strategies are purely based around quantitative metrics that have done fine, but he urged investors to have their eyes wide open. Understanding how an index works is critical, as assuming its name guarantees quality or safety can lead to misplaced confidence in the underlying assets.

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Performance Data and Historical Returns

The iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF, which tracks the index, has shown mixed performance over different time horizons. Since its launch in 2006, the fund has returned an average of 8.38 per cent a year. However, recent years have been stronger, with the fund returning an annualized 11.57 per cent over the past five years and 20.08 per cent over the past three years as of Aug. 31, according to BlackRock, which manages the ETF.

Nadeem Kassam, chief investment strategist, chief operating officer and portfolio manager at Marnoa Private Wealth Counsel Ltd, explained that dividend-paying stocks can become more attractive when investors have fewer compelling alternatives for generating income. He noted that if yields are lower, if inflation is lower, and if the alternatives out in the marketplace are less compelling, you will see investors gravitate more towards dividends.

Dividend Aristocrats can appeal to investors looking for regular income, particularly people later in their working years or in the early stages of retirement. The companies in the index have a long track record of maintaining or increasing their dividends, which can appeal to investors looking for regular income. Kassam said Dividend Aristocrats have historically offered somewhat higher dividend income and slightly lower volatility than the broader Canadian market.

Long-Term Growth Versus Immediate Yield

Over the past five to 10 years, Kassam said investors in the broader market have generally benefited from stronger growth and total returns despite receiving a lower dividend yield. When you zoom out and you look at the total returns, the aggregate market actually gives you a higher return with a slightly lower yield. This suggests that for shorter holding periods, pure growth strategies may outperform dividend-focused ones.

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But Kassam said that relationship changes over longer periods. Historically, over holding periods of 20 years or more, the Dividend Aristocrats Index has generated a higher overall total return, including dividends, while experiencing lower volatility than the broader market. This long-term perspective is vital for retirees who need both income and capital preservation over decades rather than just a few years.

The removal of Telus Corp from the index earlier this year serves as a stark reminder of the limitations of rules-based investing. While the company met the previous criteria, the 55 per cent cut in its quarterly dividend triggered an automatic exclusion. Investors must understand that some of those products are going to be rules-based and there is not necessarily going to be decision making that has a human component to it.

Ultimately, the balance of yield and growth is really important for a diversified portfolio. Sometimes having a good balance of yield and growth is really important, according to Crowther. As the financial landscape evolves with changing interest rates and inflation expectations, the appeal of dividend aristocrats will likely continue to shift. Investors need to weigh the stability of consistent payouts against the potential for higher growth in the broader market, ensuring their choices align with their specific financial goals and time horizons.