Experts say investors should look beyond the Dividend Aristocrats label and assess financial health, noting Telus was removed after cutting its dividend by 55 per cent.

The Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index may sound like the upper crust of the stock market, but experts say investors should look beyond the regal-sounding name before putting their money into it.

Index Qualification Rules And History

The index tracks companies with a record of steady or rising dividends, but a long history of paying dividends is no guarantee those payouts will continue. Telus Corp. was removed from the index earlier this year after it slashed its quarterly dividend by 55 per cent. To qualify, a company generally needs a five-year record of keeping its dividend steady or raising it, a market value of at least $300 million, and shares that meet minimum trading requirements.

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There is always more to the picture than just the dividend, said Ryan Crowther, portfolio manager with Franklin Templeton's ClearBridge Investments in Calgary. Every situation has nuance and is different, he said. Sometimes having a good balance of yield and growth is really important. Crowther said investors should look beyond a company's dividend history and consider its overall financial health.

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Rules-Based Index Risks And Nuances

A company that cuts its dividend may be dropped from a rules-based index, but that does not necessarily mean it has become a poor investment, he said. Crowther also cautioned that rules-based investment strategies do not necessarily involve a person individually assessing a company before it is added or removed. Investors should understand how an index works rather than assuming its name guarantees quality or safety, he said.

It is important for investors to understand that some products are rules-based and there is not necessarily going to be decision making that has a human component to it, Crowther said. There have been lots of different mandates, like portfolio strategies, that are purely based around quantitative metrics that have done fine, he said. As an investor, you want to have your eyes wide open.

The iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF, which tracks the index, has returned an average of 8.38 per cent a year since it was launched in 2006. The fund returned an annualized 11.57 per cent over the past five years and 20.08 per cent over the past three years as of Aug. 31, according to BlackRock, which manages the ETF.

Dividend Aristocrats Appeal For Income

Dividend Aristocrats can appeal to investors looking for regular income, particularly people later in their working years or in the early stages of retirement, said Nadeem Kassam, chief investment strategist, chief operating officer and portfolio manager at Marnoa Private Wealth Counsel Ltd. The concept of dividends is attractive for folks either later in their working years or maybe early days of retirement, Kassam said. The desire for a regular income stream is something that for the longest time has been attractive.

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The companies in the index have a long track record of maintaining or increasing their dividends, which can appeal to investors seeking regular income, he said. Kassam said Dividend Aristocrats have historically offered somewhat higher dividend income and slightly lower volatility than the broader Canadian market. But the trade-off can depend heavily on how long an investor holds them.

Market Growth Versus Dividend Yields

Over the past five to 10 years, Kassam said investors in the broader market have generally benefited from stronger growth and total returns despite receiving a lower dividend yield. When you zoom out and you look at the total returns, the aggregate market actually giving you a higher return with a slightly lower yield, Kassam said. Kassam said that relationship changes over longer periods.

Historically, over holding periods of 20 years or more, the Dividend Aristocrats Index has generated a higher overall total return, including dividends, while experiencing lower volatility than the broader market. Kassam said dividend-paying stocks can become more attractive when investors have fewer compelling alternatives for generating income, when income growth is important, or when investors are looking for somewhat lower volatility than the broader market.

If yields are lower, if inflation is lower, and if the alternatives out in the marketplace are less compelling, you will see investors gravitate more towards dividends, he said.