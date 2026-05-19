Canadian Defence Minister to Announce Future of Snowbirds Team

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds team has been a popular aerial acrobatic act for decades. It is set to perform their final shows this summer before their retirement in 2027 according to opposition Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie. The defence minister is scheduled to announce the future of this team at the Moose Jaw base. The announcement comes amid speculation about the Snowbirds' future and concerns about the replacement fleet contract to sustain the aerial acrobatic squadron.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds a popular aerial acrobatic team of Canada 's defence is set to make a final performance this summer before their 2027 retirement according to opposition Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie.

Defence Minister David McGuinty assured Canadians that his government is examining replacement options to continue the Snowbirds air demonstrations. However, he didn't provide a timeline. Fraser Tolmie urged the government to get the ball rolling on a replacement fleet contract and save the Snowbirds. News anchor Peter Mansbridge provides thoughtful takes on the news stories





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Canada Canadian Forces Snowbirds Future Of The Team Aerial Acrobatic Squadron Conservative Defence Minister Air Shows Across North America Reserve Fleet Gatineau 15 Wing Moose Jaw Moose Jaw Snowbirds Perform A Flypast Canada's Defence Minister Canada's Defence Defence Of Canada Canada's Defence Force Canadian Forces Air Demonstrations

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