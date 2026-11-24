Defence Minister David McGuinty says Canada does not report to the United States after the Pentagon published a fact sheet criticizing Canada's defence spending and military readiness. He insists Canada remains on track to spend four per cent of GDP on defence by 2030.

Defence Minister David McGuinty is dismissing U.S. criticism after the Pentagon published a fact sheet calling out Canada's lack of defence spending. The document, titled Canadian defence shortfalls, accuses Canada of underinvesting in defence, leading to an atrophied Canadian Armed Forces with reduced operational readiness and impacting North American security.

According to the fact sheet, Canada's lower-than-promised defence spending is also getting in the way of its Norad and NATO commitments. The Pentagon stated that Canada's defence shortfalls speak for themselves, and claimed Ottawa has insufficiently resourced the Canadian Armed Forces for generations. It concluded that despite promises of increased spending, decades of underinvestment will take years to recover. McGuinty said Tuesday he cannot divine the thinking behind the Pentagon's recent criticism of Canada's defence spending.

Also read McGuinty says he can't explain Pentagon's criticism of Canada's…

Minister Dismisses U.S. Criticism

The minister added that the criticism speaks directly to the internal politics of the United States. He made the comments on his way into a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill Tuesday morning. Canada is a sovereign nation, McGuinty told reporters. I will be very direct.

We do not report to the United States. He insisted Canada is moving forward, making investments, and on track, despite the criticisms of U.S. officials. When pressed by CTV News Deputy Ottawa Bureau Chief Marieke Walsh on the most recent budget's lack of a path to reach the five per cent spending target, McGuinty said there is a plan for four per cent. He added, We agreed that we would revisit five per cent in 2029.

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He also said the amount of co-operation Canada is pursuing with the United States under Norad has not changed. What the two countries are doing together at NATO has not changed, he said, and military-to-military co-operation has not changed. Under U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon has undermined the long-standing bilateral defence relationship as Ottawa continues to review its plans for a fleet of American F-35 fighter jets.

Classified Memo Restrictions Explained

McGuinty said he has not seen the contents of the allegedly leaked classified memo. Hegseth last week issued a classified memo imposing restrictions on military co-operation with Canada on think-tanks and socializing. On Monday, the Pentagon released what it called a fact sheet which said Canada's defence spending has limited the country's ability to contribute to the protection of North America.

The Pentagon in May also paused the Permanent Joint Board on Defense, an advisory forum for U.S.-Canada bilateral defence co-operation established in 1940. A senior U.S. Department of Defense official said the memo was intended to ensure a unified objective during engagements with Canada. It does not affect military operations. The official from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration briefed a small group of Canadian journalists Monday on background in order to speak more candidly about Canada-U.S. relations.

The official, who said the Pentagon is looking for Canada to commit to a realistic approach focused on military efficiency, cited the F-35 review. The Liberal government has yet to reach a decision on its order of F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, and the purchase has been under review for more than a year.

The official claimed the Canadian Armed Forces sees the F-35 jets as superior to the alternatives, but Ottawa is focusing on a middle-power strategy and prioritizing industrial policy and parochial trade issues over defence commitments. Canada has long faced criticism over its lagging defence spending, but the Trump administration has connected it directly to larger trade issues, including the renewal of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

F-35 Review and NATO Targets

Earlier this year, Canada announced it would purchase early warning planes from Sweden's Saab rather than Boeing. Last March, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada had met for the first time the NATO requirement to spend the equivalent of two per cent of GDP on defence. The target was set in 2014 and Canada was among the NATO members which had never hit it.

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When NATO members met last year in The Hague, they agreed to increase their defence spending to the equivalent of five per cent of GDP by 2035. That figure includes 3.5 per cent for core military and defence and 1.5 per cent for broader security and defence-adjacent investments that were loosely defined.

The U.S. official said it is good to see Canada make modest progress on defence spending but accused Ottawa of not having a realistic plan for the new NATO benchmark. The official said the gap between rhetoric and reality in Ottawa is the widest among the NATO partners. They also said Canada's readiness under Norad is well below what is expected, and the military organization does not have proper investment from Ottawa.

The Pentagon is exploring how to protect the United States in the event it cannot rely on Canada to meet its obligations, the official added. McGuinty was pressed by reporters on whether Canada would meet the five per cent commitment. He said Canada has a path to spending the equivalent of four per cent of GDP on defence by 2030.

Canada Defence Spending Budget Plan

The recent federal budget charted a course to meeting the spending targets by 2030 but did not look at spending beyond that year. That plan includes spending 2.6 per cent of GDP, or about 99 billion dollars, on core military, including ammunition and soldiers' salaries. Canada has, for a long time, not lived up to our allies' expectations, said Jamie Tronnes of the Center for North American Prosperity and Security, a project of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.

She added that this should spur American and other allied militaries to double down on pushing Canada to increase its spending. The Department of Defense strategy of disengagement in public forums says more about what the secretary is trying to impose on his own department, which is a one-voice-speaks-for-all policy, rather than the best way to engage with allies, especially those who may not like the messenger.

Written by Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington with files from Anja Karadeglija and Kyle Duggan in Ottawa, and CTV News Deputy Ottawa Bureau Chief Marieke Walsh.