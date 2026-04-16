Canadian Defence Firms Struggle to Sell to Own Government Amid Procurement Woes

Canadian defence companies are facing significant challenges in securing contracts with their own government due to cumbersome procurement policies, leading them to rely more heavily on sales to allied nations. Industry representatives told the Senate Committee on National Security and Defence that the current system is hindering their ability to supply the Canadian Armed Forces effectively, despite a major increase in planned defence spending.

Canadian defence manufacturers are voicing significant concerns to the Senate Committee on National Security and Defence regarding the complexities and inefficiencies of the federal government's procurement processes. These companies, vital to national security and economic growth, report that they are finding it increasingly difficult to secure contracts with their own government, despite a substantial planned increase in defence spending.

Roman Shimonov, CEO and founder of Roshel, a prominent global defence company based in Brampton, Ontario, articulated a stark reality: his firm sells more to the United States than it does to Canada. This sentiment is echoed by other industry representatives who highlighted that while they are successfully exporting their products and services to allied nations, the domestic market remains a significant hurdle. The core of the problem, as presented to the committee, lies in procurement policies perceived as overly bureaucratic, slow, and not conducive to fostering a robust domestic defence industrial base. These challenges not only impact the financial viability of Canadian defence firms but also raise questions about Canada's ability to equip its own military effectively and efficiently with the best available technology, particularly as the government embarks on an ambitious $81.8-billion defence spending plan. The disconnect between the government's investment intentions and the operational realities faced by its defence industry is a central theme of the discussions, suggesting a need for urgent policy review and reform. The implications of these procurement hurdles extend beyond just the defence sector. They can affect Canada's strategic autonomy, its capacity to contribute to international security partnerships, and its ability to leverage defence innovation for broader economic benefits. Companies are suggesting that a more streamlined, agile, and collaborative approach to procurement is necessary to ensure that Canadian taxpayers' investments in defence translate into tangible capabilities for the Canadian Armed Forces and support a thriving domestic industry. The current system, they argue, is inadvertently prioritizing foreign suppliers over Canadian innovators, a paradox that undermines the stated goals of bolstering national defence and supporting the domestic economy. Furthermore, the issue is compounded by the fact that many of these companies are globally competitive, meeting the stringent requirements of international defence markets. Their inability to navigate their own government's procurement landscape efficiently suggests a systemic issue that requires immediate attention from policymakers. The call from industry leaders is clear: to sell to allies is essential, but to be able to sell to oneself, to one's own nation, is paramount for building a truly resilient and capable defence ecosystem. The Senate committee is now tasked with dissecting these concerns and exploring potential solutions to bridge the gap between government spending intentions and the practical realities of defence procurement





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