Canadian cyclists challenge Cycling Canada's decision, athletes prepare to fight back

Cycling Canada's decision not to send a women's pursuit team to this year's world championships has triggered a dispute among athletes and the organization. The cyclists have filed an appeal to the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada, questioning the fairness and equality in the selection of athletes.

Five Canadian cyclists prepare to challenge Cycling Canada 's decision not to send a women’s pursuit team to this year’s world championships through an appeal to the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada.

The athletes argue that the decision raises serious questions about fairness and equality for female athletes. Cycling Canada CEO Mathieu Boucher states that the organization is not aware of the appeal at this point and that the decision was based on the level of competitiveness and rebuilding the team. Olga Motorin and Clara Hughes express harsh reactions to the news





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Cycling Canada World Championships Women's Pursuit Team Sport Dispute Resolution Centre Of Canada Clarity Program Athlete Selection Fairness And Equality

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