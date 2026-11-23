Canadian curling legend Brad Gushue has released a new book about his career and opened up about retirement, family, and his move into broadcasting.

Brad Gushue has released a new book called Gushue: The Making of a Champion. The Canadian curling legend published the book on Nov. 23, 2026, according to CTV News.

Gushue and Brunt collaborate on memoir

It covers his career on and off the ice. Gushue said writing the book was a therapeutic process. He worked with Steven Brunt throughout the year. They met and discussed the past season and key memories from his career.

Also read B.C. IIO Stops Media Releases on Police Case Referrals to Crown

We talked about things I did well and things I did not do well, Gushue told CTV News. It was a great journey to go through. Steven made it as easy as possible for me to write this book and I appreciate his support. I am pretty happy with what turned out.

Advertisement

Gushue started writing the book during his last year of playing. He retired in March. He said the book contains revealing stories he had not shared before. Right at the start I talk about the importance of my wife and my family and how big an impact they had on the course of my career, he explained.

Throughout the book I open up about things I have struggled with in the past, things that I did well, and teammates that I felt bad about parting ways with. There are lots of stories in there that have not been shared throughout the course of my career. Bruce Rainnie is a broadcaster and president of the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame. He said he respects the truths Gushue told in the book.

Rainnie praises Gushue honesty and journey

What I love about the book is that he put all the positive stuff in there and stuff that some might perceive as negative in there as well. He told the truth here, said Rainnie. This guy has an amazing journey. He has had several peaks and a lot of valleys.

He came out of a province of Newfoundland not known for being a powerhouse in curling. He conquered a lot along the way. So I think he wanted to show people that it was not always easy, but there was a destination if he worked hard and got there. Gushue is a first-generation curler.

He grew up watching the Brier and Scotties on television. He is now known across the world as one of the greatest Canadian curlers of all time. It is something I never thought would happen when I was younger. I never aspired to be that name.

Gushue reflects on legacy and fame

I wanted to achieve great things and I wanted to win certain things, but I never translated that into my name being synonymous with the sport of curling in this country, he said. I never put those two things together, and over the last five to 10 years of my career, when we got to the top and were there for such a long period of time, then I started to realize that.

Advertisement

Rainnie said Gushue is on a very short list of the greatest male curlers ever. He added that Gushue is certainly the greatest Canadian male curler ever. To think he did it from Newfoundland, where this was not common before, is a testament to how much he wanted it. That is the story about Brad Gushue.

He wanted this so much, and for him to reach the peak is a pretty cool part of a story, said Rainnie. For now, Gushue is looking at coaching and calling curling. He has joined the broadcast booth, which gives him a new learning curve in the world of curling. Rainnie said Gushue is already really good at broadcasting and will be great at it.

Broadcasting challenge for new curling analyst

He can see three or four shots ahead. He is very articulate. He is funny when he needs to be and serious when he needs to be. Broadcasting will be a challenge, but one I expect him to conquer in a really big way, said Rainnie.

Gushue said there will be a bit of an adjustment to move from playing the game to broadcasting it. He said he loves the game of curling and sharing it with people is important. It is an adjustment for me to speak to people that are playing once a week, as opposed to the conversations I have had over the years with teammates, where it is at a very elite level, Gushue said of his first time.

I thoroughly enjoy being up in the booth with Darren Dupont and Joanne Courtney, who are my counterparts in the booth. They have been really good and supportive and I am brand new at it, so I am making mistakes and learning. It is the type of job where you are not given like two or four years of training. Sink or swim, and they have helped me swim for the first couple of weeks.