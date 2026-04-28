Canadian Curling Duo Splits Results at World Mixed Doubles Championship

Kadriana and Colton Lott of Canada secured a win against Scotland and Hungary at the 2026 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, but suffered a loss to Scotland later in the day. They remain tied for first in their group.

The Canadian mixed doubles curling team, comprised of Kadriana and Colton Lott, experienced a mixed day of results at the 2026 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Geneva , Switzerland.

They began the day with a decisive 12-5 victory over Scotland, fueled by a significant six-point haul in the sixth end. This impressive performance showcased their offensive capabilities and strategic prowess.

However, their momentum was halted later in the day as Scotland exacted revenge, defeating Canada 8-5 in a closely contested match. The Scottish duo capitalized on opportunities, securing two points in the seventh end to solidify their win. Despite the setback, the Lotts demonstrated resilience and a strong competitive spirit throughout both games. Earlier in the day, Canada overcame a challenging start against Hungary, ultimately securing a 10-7 win.

The Hungarian team, consisting of Dorottya Udvardi-Palancsa and Lorinc Tatar, initially gained an advantage by scoring four points in the second end, taking a 4-3 lead. However, the Canadian pair responded emphatically with four points of their own in the third end, swinging the momentum back in their favor. They further extended their lead by stealing a point in the fourth end, demonstrating their defensive skills and ability to capitalize on opponent errors.

This comeback victory highlighted the Lotts’ ability to remain composed under pressure and adapt their strategy effectively. The game against Hungary was a testament to their determination and teamwork, proving they can overcome early deficits and secure crucial wins. The Canadian team concluded Tuesday with a 5-1 record, tied for the top spot in Group B with Italy. Importantly, Canada holds the tiebreaker advantage over Italy, having defeated the defending champions 6-5 in a thrilling match on Monday.

This positions them favorably heading into the later stages of the championship. The Lotts, representing Gimli, Manitoba, have consistently demonstrated their skill and tactical awareness throughout the tournament. Their ability to score multiple points in single ends, combined with their strong defensive play, has made them a formidable opponent. The team’s performance so far suggests they are strong contenders for a medal at the championship.

The competition remains fierce, with several other teams also vying for a place in the playoffs. The Canadian duo will need to maintain their focus and continue to execute their game plan effectively to achieve their championship goals. The remainder of the tournament promises exciting curling action as the teams battle for supremacy on the international stage. The Canadian team’s journey is being closely followed by curling fans across the country, who are eager to see them continue their success





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