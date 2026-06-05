Canadian Court Rules Against Government in Mohamed Harkat Deportation Case

A Federal Court judge has ruled that the government's decision to deport Mohamed Harkat, a security certificate detainee, is unreasonable. The case highlights the complexities and challenges of the security certificate regime and the need for a more transparent and fair process.

Security certificate detainee Mohamed Harkat , a 57-year-old Algerian national, has been at the center of a long-standing deportation battle in Canada. He arrived in the country in 1995 using a false Saudi passport, claiming to have fled strife-ridden Algeria and worked with an aid agency in Pakistan.

Harkat denies any involvement in terrorism, despite the federal government's attempts to deport him using a security certificate, a legal tool for removing non-citizens suspected of ties to extremism or espionage. A 2010 Federal Court ruling found grounds to believe Harkat was a security threat who maintained ties to Osama bin Laden's terror network after coming to Canada.

In 2018, a federal delegate decided that Harkat should not be allowed to remain in Canada, but this decision was challenged by Harkat in Federal Court. He argued that he faces a risk of torture if returned to Algeria, and that the security certificate process is fundamentally unjust because the detainee only sees a summary of the accusations, making it difficult to challenge.

In a 2014 ruling, the Supreme Court of Canada said the security certificate regime does not violate the person's right to know and contest the allegations they face. However, in a recent ruling, Federal Court Justice John Norris found that the 2018 government decision was unreasonable and must be set aside.

Norris said that a key finding - that Harkat was complicit in acts of terrorism committed by Chechen extremists - is not adequately supported by the record or the decision-maker's reasoning. The case will now be redetermined by a new delegate, and Norris will rule on Harkat's challenge at a later date. Civil libertarians have criticized the security certificate process, and this latest development may bring some relief to Harkat and his supporters.

The case highlights the complexities and challenges of the security certificate regime, and the need for a more transparent and fair process





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Mohamed Harkat Security Certificate Deportation Federal Court John Norris Supreme Court Of Canada Civil Libertarians

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