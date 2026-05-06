Canadian Consumers Adjust to Sustained Food Inflation as Perceptions Shift Toward Stability

A comprehensive look at the Dalhousie University survey revealing how Canadians are managing rising grocery costs and their changing views on food price inflation.

Recent data released by researchers at Dalhousie University reveals a complex shift in how Canadians perceive the rising cost of living , specifically regarding food inflation.

According to the latest findings from the Canadian Food Sentiment Index, a comprehensive twice-yearly survey involving 3,000 participants, there is a growing sense that food price increases are beginning to moderate, even though grocery expenses remain one of the most volatile and fastest-growing costs for households across the nation. Sylvain Charlebois, the director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab, has highlighted that while the initial shock of soaring prices has evolved into a more sustained burden, the collective psyche of the Canadian consumer is adapting.

The survey indicates that food is viewed as the primary household expense that has seen the most significant increase over the past year, leaving many families to reconsider their spending habits and nutritional choices. The financial reality for the average Canadian household is stark. Charlebois notes that the average monthly expenditure on food is approximately 600 dollars, though this is considered a conservative estimate.

For larger families, the burden is substantially heavier; a family of four with growing children could face annual food costs reaching 17,000 dollars based on current inflation forecasts. This economic pressure is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend where Canada's food inflation rate has consistently outpaced general inflation by about two percentage points. In fact, Canada currently holds the highest food inflation rate among the G7 nations.

The severity of this situation is further evidenced by the fact that roughly one-third of survey respondents admitted they had to dip into their personal savings or borrow money just to keep food on the table over the last year, highlighting a precarious situation for lower-income demographics. Interestingly, the survey captures a psychological transition in the population.

In the fall of 2024, a significant portion of Canadians, roughly 40.3 per cent, believed that food prices had spiked by more than 10 per cent. However, by the spring of 2026, this figure dropped to 29.7 per cent. Instead of fearing extreme spikes, more people now expect moderate increases, specifically in the 5 to 7 per cent range, which saw its share of respondents grow from 20.4 per cent to 31 per cent.

This shift suggests that Canadians are gradually accepting higher grocery prices as the 'new normal' rather than a temporary anomaly. While general inflation was recorded at 2.4 per cent in March, grocery inflation remained stubbornly higher at 4.4 per cent, reinforcing the idea that while the rate of increase may be slowing, the prices themselves are not necessarily returning to previous levels. To combat these costs, Canadians are employing a variety of survival strategies.

For individuals like Charlotte and Claire Acorn from Prince Edward Island, the approach is multifaceted. Charlotte has turned to urban gardening to avoid purchasing vegetables, growing carrots, green beans, and cucumbers during the summer and preserving them for the winter months.

Additionally, she describes herself as a dedicated sale finder, utilizing digital tools to compare prices across various stores before making a purchase. This behavior is mirrored across the country, with 44 per cent of survey respondents relying heavily on sales and promotional discounts. Other common tactics include the use of coupons, switching to cheaper discount retailers, and practicing 'trade-down' behavior.

This involves replacing expensive fresh meats with more affordable protein sources such as canned tuna, sardines, or lentils, representing a fundamental change in the Canadian diet driven by economic necessity. Looking toward the future, the outlook remains a mixture of cautious optimism and geopolitical concern. Many Canadians now anticipate that food inflation will stay below the 10 per cent mark in the coming year, with most expecting a steady increase in the 5 to 7 per cent range.

However, external factors continue to pose a risk. Sylvain Charlebois warned that ongoing global conflicts involving Israel, the United States, and Iran have the potential to drive up international fuel prices. Because the transport and production of food are heavily dependent on energy costs, any spike in fuel prices could easily trigger another wave of grocery price hikes. Despite this, the general sentiment remains one of stabilization.

Canadians are becoming more deliberate and strategic with their shopping trips, moving away from impulsive buying and toward a more calculated method of consumption to ensure affordability in an unstable economic climate





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