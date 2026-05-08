Canadian Consular Officials Head to Canary Islands Amid Hantavirus Outbreak; Air Canada Cuts U.S. Flights Due to Fuel Costs

Canadian consular officials are traveling to the Canary Islands to assist Canadians on a hantavirus-affected cruise ship, while Air Canada reduces U.S. flights due to rising fuel costs. Former U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a keynote in Toronto, and Statistics Canada releases April's labour force survey. Additionally, Quebec emergency rooms see fewer visits during Montreal Canadiens playoff games.

Canadian consular officials are en route to the Canary Islands to meet with four Canadians aboard the MV Hondius, a cruise ship affected by a hantavirus outbreak.

The ship is scheduled to dock in Granadilla, Tenerife, this weekend. According to the federal government, three individuals linked to the vessel are currently isolating at home in Ontario and Quebec, though they are not exhibiting symptoms. The World Health Organization has reported eight cases, including three fatalities, linked to the Andes virus, which is transmitted by rodents.

While additional cases may emerge in the coming weeks, health authorities emphasize that hantaviruses do not spread easily among humans, reducing the likelihood of an epidemic. Meanwhile, Air Canada has announced significant reductions in its summer flight schedule to the United States due to escalating jet fuel costs, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Iran. The airline will suspend service from Toronto to Sacramento, California, starting August 1, and from Toronto to Charleston, South Carolina, on September 6.

Additionally, flights from Vancouver to Raleigh, North Carolina, will cease on July 29, and Montreal to Austin, Texas, will be halted on September 7. Air Canada attributes these changes to the current high price of jet fuel but assures passengers that these seasonal routes will resume next summer. Former U.S. President Barack Obama is in Toronto today to deliver a keynote address at Canada 2020's gala at the Fairmont Royal York.

The event, organized by the think tank, aims to foster policy discussions that promote a more just, inclusive, and progressive Canada. Obama made three official visits to Canada during his presidency, including a trip to Ottawa in 2009 to meet with then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper, as well as appearances at G8 and G20 summits and the North American Leaders' Summit. Statistics Canada is set to release its April labour force survey today, providing insights into the country's job market.

Economists anticipate that the economy added 15,000 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 6.7 percent. This follows March's addition of 14,000 jobs, as the unemployment rate held firm. The report comes amid rising oil prices driven by Middle Eastern conflicts, which have increased gasoline costs nationwide. In a lighter note, health officials in Quebec have observed a temporary reduction in emergency room visits during Montreal Canadiens playoff games.

Approximately 100 fewer people seek emergency care in multiple regions on nights when the Habs play in the Stanley Cup playoffs. While this provides some respite to overcrowded emergency rooms, the Montreal Heart Institute reports a nearly 20 percent increase in cases on game nights. Doctors caution that the emotional intensity of these games can pose risks, particularly for individuals with underlying health conditions, and advise against watching alone





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