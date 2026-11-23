The Canadian Coast Guard has removed 9,650 tonnes of the MSC Baltic III wreck from Newfoundland. This final removal brings the total salvage effort to 88 per cent of the vessel's weight.

St. John's, Canada - The Canadian Coast Guard has announced significant progress in the ongoing effort to remove the stricken container ship MSC Baltic III from the waters off Newfoundland. The agency confirmed that active work is continuing to fully extract the vessel, which ran aground on the island's west coast during the early months of 2024. This latest update marks a major milestone in a complex and lengthy maritime salvage operation that has engaged multiple federal agencies and private maritime contractors.

Remaining Wreckage Located in Cedar Cove Waters

An official online notice issued by the Canadian Coast Guard clarified that a specific portion of the stern section of the MSC Baltic III remains the last identifiable piece of the hull situated underwater. This remaining fragment is currently lodged in the waters near Cedar Cove, a small community located within the broader region of the Bay of Islands. The identification of this final section underscores the precision required for the concluding stages of the wreck removal process.

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The ship originally drifted outside the entrance to the Bay of Islands after losing power in rough and windy seas. It subsequently hit bottom at the edge of Cedar Cove, becoming a persistent navigation hazard and environmental concern. The Canadian Coast Guard's recent notice highlights the strategic focus on clearing this final obstructive element to restore full navigational safety to the area.

Resolve Marine Executing Complex Towing Operations

Florida-based company Resolve Marine was officially hired in May to execute the removal of the ship from the rocks. The contractor has been tasked with hauling the vessel to shore in pieces using heavy-duty chains, a method chosen for its ability to manage the large and heavily damaged structure. This specialized approach allows for the systematic dismantling and removal of the vessel without requiring a single massive lift that might be impossible given the wreck's condition.

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The salvage operation involves intricate engineering and logistical planning. By breaking the ship down into manageable sections, Resolve Marine can safely extract each part from the shallow waters where the MSC Baltic III came to rest. This method minimizes the risk of further environmental damage or accidental re-scattering of debris in the sensitive coastal ecosystem of Newfoundland.

Heavy Tonnage Removed Since Mid-2024 Start

According to the latest data provided by the coast guard, more than 9,650 tonnes of material have been pulled from the wreck since operations began in July. This figure represents approximately 88 per cent of the total tonnage of the entire ship. The rapid accumulation of removed mass demonstrates the efficiency of the ongoing efforts and the substantial progress made by the contractors and government coordinators.

The remaining 12 per cent of the vessel's weight, primarily the stern section identified in the recent notice, presents the final challenge for the team. Once this last piece is successfully extracted and hauled to shore, the physical removal phase of the operation will be considered complete. The removal of such a massive amount of steel and cargo structures significantly reduces the long-term risks posed by the wreck.

Original Incident Details and Crew Safety

The incident that necessitated this multi-year salvage effort began when the MSC Baltic III encountered severe weather conditions. The vessel had a crew of 20 people aboard at the time it lost power in the rough and windy seas near the west coast of Newfoundland. Despite the dangerous circumstances and the eventual grounding, the crew managed to survive the initial incident.

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The loss of power led to the ship drifting uncontrollably until it struck the bottom at the edge of Cedar Cove. The location of the grounding, just outside the entrance to the Bay of Islands, required immediate attention from maritime authorities to prevent further drift into more populated areas or busy shipping lanes. The safety of the 20 crew members was the primary concern during the initial emergency response phase.

Implications for Regional Navigation and Environment

The successful removal of the MSC Baltic III is critical for the restoration of normal maritime activity in the Bay of Islands. Large wrecks can alter currents, create hidden hazards for smaller vessels, and pose ongoing environmental risks if fuel or cargo leaks occur. By clearing 88 per cent of the ship's mass, the Canadian Coast Guard and Resolve Marine have substantially mitigated these threats.

With the final stern section targeted for removal, stakeholders are looking toward the completion of the site clearance. The full removal will allow for a final environmental assessment of the seabed and ensure that the channel remains safe for local fishing and commercial traffic. The Canadian Coast Guard continues to monitor the site to ensure no loose debris remains that could endanger future navigation.