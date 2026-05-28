Canadian Climate Policy Faces Internal Conflict as Former Minister Resigns

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin defended the government's climate record at a Commons committee following former minister Steven Guilbeault's resignation over environmental policy, while opposition MPs accused the government of falling behind on its targets.

During a heated session of the House Environment Committee, Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin defended the government's climate record against sharp criticism from opposition MPs. The exchange, which took place on May 28, followed the surprise announcement by former environment minister and climate advocate Steven Guilbeault that he would resign from the House of Commons over the Liberal government's environmental policy.

Bloc Québécois MP Patrick Bonin directly challenged the minister's assertion that Canada is making progress on its climate targets, citing a contradiction with the former minister's recent statement that the country is actually falling behind. The committee hearing laid bare the deep partisan divisions over climate action, with opposition members accusing the government of empty rhetoric while the minister pointed to various policy initiatives under development.

The political fallout from Guilbeault's resignation has intensified scrutiny on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's environmental agenda. Guilbeault, a well-known environmentalist before entering politics, cited frustration with what he described as the government's insufficient ambition in tackling the climate crisis. His departure marks a significant loss for the Liberal cabinet's environmental credibility, especially as Canada faces increasing international pressure to upgrade its climate targets.

Minister Dabrusin, who was appointed to the environment portfolio after Guilbeault's move to Canadian heritage, faced repeated questions about whether the government would strengthen its plans to meet the 2030 emissions reduction goals. She maintained that the administration is 'progressing' but offered few concrete timelines or new policy announcements beyond referencing ongoing work on regulations for oil and gas emissions and electric vehicle mandates.

Analysts note that this internal party conflict could have electoral repercussions, particularly in ridings where climate change is a top voter concern. The opposition parties have seized on the episode to frame the Liberals as unserious about climate action, while the government points to investments in clean technology and renewable energy as evidence of its commitment. The debate also highlighted regional tensions, with some Conservative MPs from fossil-fuel-dependent provinces questioning the economic impact of climate regulations.

As Canada prepares for the next federal election, environmental policy is emerging as a key battleground. The committee hearing underscored how the political narrative around climate change has shifted from broad consensus to sharp partisan conflict, with each side trading accusations of either climate denial or economic recklessness.

The Hill Times' coverage of these developments includes additional analysis of polling data showing that Canadians remain divided on the pace and scope of climate action, though a majority continue to support the principle of reducing emissions





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Climate Change Canadian Politics Environment Policy Steven Guilbeault Julie Dabrusin Bloc Québécois Emissions Targets

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