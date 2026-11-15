Canadian Canoeists Complete 8,000 km Cross-Country Journey

Nolan Aziz, Will Vyse and Georges Kirijian finish an 8,000 km paddle across Canada to support Truth North Aid charity in Vancouver.

Nolan Aziz, Will Vyse and Georges Kirijian have officially completed a historic 8,000-kilometre cross-country canoe expedition. The trio made their final landing in Vancouver under clear skies after a journey that lasted more than 200 days. This achievement marks the longest recorded single-season canoe trip ever documented.

Historic Cross-Country Canoe Achievement

The expedition concluded on November 15, 2026, near the Jericho Sailing Centre in Vancouver. The arrival came after a welcome party that had been in planning for more than 200 days. Family members greeted the three 24-year-olds with hugs and tears of joy. Local supporters broke into an impromptu rendition of O Canada to celebrate their return.

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Despite a recent spate of stormy weather that threatened to disrupt their final leg, the skies were sunny on the day of the landing. The friends began their trek from Tadoussec, Quebec, and traveled all the way to the Pacific coast. They believe their journey sets a new record for the longest single-season canoe trip on record.

Charity Motivation and Team History

The trio decided to undertake this massive challenge to support Truth North Aid. This charity focuses on helping northern and remote Indigenous communities across Canada. The motivation for the trip stemmed from a previous adventure in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, Aziz, Vyse and Kirijian completed a 60-day trip.

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Following that earlier expedition, the friends wondered if they could push their endurance further. They wanted to see if they could travel across the entire country. The decision to combine physical endurance with charitable support drove the planning of this 8,000-kilometre route. They sought to create a journey that would raise awareness and funds for those in need.

Daily Physical Demands and Portaging

The daily routine required extreme physical exertion and strategic planning. Aziz, Vyse and Kirijian paddled long distances every single day. They camped almost every night to cover the vast distance between the Atlantic and Pacific.

The group utilized a variety of sleeping locations during their journey. They often set up camp on Crown land, in provincial parks, or on private property. In one instance, they camped on a farm with the explicit approval of the landowner. This flexibility was essential for maintaining their pace across the continent.

When waterways were not navigable, the team was forced to portage over land. This process involved dragging their canoe over obstacles and rough terrain. Sometimes they used a cart to pull the heavy vessel. On other occasions, they carried the canoe on their backs. This adaptability was crucial for overcoming geographic barriers that interrupted their water route.

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Real-World Impact and Community Response

The journey highlights the resilience of young Canadians who push physical limits for charitable causes. The impact of Truth North Aid extends to communities that often lack essential resources. By bringing attention to these areas, the canoeists help bridge the gap between remote regions and the wider public.

The welcome in Vancouver demonstrates strong community support for such endeavors. The impromptu singing and emotional family reunion show the personal toll and reward of such a long journey. The completion of this 8,000-kilometre trip sets a benchmark for future expeditions. It proves that single-season transcontinental travel is possible with dedication and planning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 15, 2026. The story captures a moment of triumph for Aziz, Vyse and Kirijian. Their journey from Tadoussec to Vancouver stands as a testament to human endurance. The record they have set will likely inspire others to undertake similar challenges.