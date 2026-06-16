Canadian Businessman Fills Over 200 Potholes on Highway 63 in Protest

A Canadian businessman and 80 volunteers filled over 200 potholes on a two-kilometre stretch of Highway 63 in Alberta, saying they are prepared for more civil disobedience if the province doesn't fix all the remaining potholes.

A Canadian businessman and 80 volunteers filled over 200 potholes on a two-kilometre stretch of Highway 63 in Alberta , saying they are prepared for more civil disobedience if the province doesn't fix all the remaining potholes.

Businessman Mohamed Tarrabin says potholes on the highway have never been worse, with some holes reaching 15 centimetres deep. Tarrabin and his team filled the potholes as a planned protest, with RCMP conducting traffic control. He says he's willing to do it again if holes along 200 kilometres of the highway to Wandering River are not fixed by July. The Alberta government says it has been actively addressing potholes on Highway 63, with crews working continuously to complete repairs.

However, Tarrabin says the government's efforts are not enough, and that's why he and his team took matters into their own hands. He also claims that the government is only good at making empty promises. The Alberta government's Highways Development and Protection Act says that anyone who obstructs or deposits any material on a highway without justification or excuse is guilty of an offence.

However, the RCMP says that filling the potholes was a planned protest and that officers were in contact with the protest leader, who understood that they would be liable for any subsequent damage their road work might cause. Wood Buffalo Mayor Sandy Bowman says that he met with Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen a day before the demonstration and that the minister has committed to accelerating maintenance activities, including pothole repairs, road repairs, highway cleaning and line painting.

Bowman also said that they explored the possibility of Wood Buffalo taking over responsibility of maintaining the highway. Tarrabin got the idea to fill the potholes after his large Hummer and Denali SUVs recently hit some of the craters, with the cost of fixing one of the vehicles being about $10,000





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Mohamed Tarrabin Potholes Highway 63 Alberta Civil Disobedience Protest RCMP Devin Dreeshen Transportation Minister Wood Buffalo Mayor Sandy Bowman

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