Canadian businesses call for tax reform and less red tape ahead of federal budget

Canadian business groups are urging Ottawa to cut taxes, reduce regulatory burdens and boost investment in Thursday's federal budget. They warn that rising costs and U.S. tariff uncertainty are holding back capital spending and job creation.

OTTAWA - Canadian businesses have submitted their wish lists to Ottawa ahead of Thursday's federal budget. Topping their priorities are tax reform, less red tape and concrete measures to turn the federal government's sweeping economic ambitions into investments, productivity and jobs.

Between interviews and pre-budget submissions to the House of Commons finance committee, seven key themes emerged. Canadian businesses want tax changes that make Canada more competitive on the world stage and encourage companies to invest. Dan Kelly, president and chief executive of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said small businesses are struggling with rising costs and feel overlooked as Ottawa focuses on major corporations and national-interest projects.

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Small business tax rate demands

The group wants the small-business tax rate reduced to six per cent from nine per cent and the small-business income threshold increased to $700,000 from $500,000. The threshold determines how much taxable income a small business can earn at a lower rate before the higher federal corporate tax rate of 15 per cent applies.

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The Business Council of Canada, which represents chief executives and entrepreneurs from more than 170 companies, is calling for taxes to be more competitive with those in the United States. Goldy Hyder, the group's chief executive, said competitive corporate, personal and capital gains tax policies attract investment and encourage companies to spend money in Canada.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce is seeking changes to Canada's implementation of the global minimum tax, which aims to ensure large multinational companies pay at least 15 per cent tax on their profits, and rules limiting interest deductions on business loans. If there's a word that goes with this budget, it's competitiveness, said David Pierce, vice-president of government relations with the chamber, which represents more than 200,000 businesses across Canada.

Competitiveness and regulatory speed

He said Canada may not like the U.S. administration but what it is doing is making the country very competitive and attractive for deploying capital, hiring and buying equipment, adding that Canada needs to beat it. Dennis Darby, head of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, said Ottawa needs to deliver faster, more predictable regulatory approvals. He said the degree to which the risk on the investment is less, the more likely companies are going to put money on the table.

Kelly called for broader regulatory reforms that benefit small businesses, not just large corporations. He welcomed Ottawa's proposed target of eliminating $2 in regulatory costs for every $1 in new costs but said the government must follow through. He said he has been doing this for 32 years at the federal and provincial level and has seen more false starts on red tape reform than successes.

Business groups are waiting for major project announcements to turn into capital investment, construction and jobs. Hyder echoed that sentiment, saying the government's success will depend on whether its policies encourage businesses to invest. He said you measure outcomes, not intentions, and that Canada needs to see the investment come and the deployment of its own capital.

Trade disputes and export support

The Energy Council of Canada said in a submission to the finance committee that Ottawa should promote Canadian energy exports to attract investment and improve the country's position in global markets. The ongoing trade dispute with the United States is a major concern across the business community. The Canadian chamber's Pierce called for continued support for tariff-affected industries and more assistance to help businesses diversify into new export markets.

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He said the uncertainty is absolutely having an impact on a business's interest in deploying capital and spending money in Canada. The Canadian Steel Producers Association, which represents major steel producers across the country, called for stronger measures to protect domestic steelmakers from unfairly traded imports as they struggle with U.S. tariffs.

Blair Dickerson, president and chief executive of the group, said they would look forward to anything that can help them have a level playing field so they can get to building all of the big projects that the federal government has envisioned for Canada. Access to skilled labour is another key priority for businesses.

Skilled labour and payroll taxes

Darby said that even in the current environment, manufacturers still tell them in every survey they do that they cannot find the people with the skills they need. The business council wants to see training Canadians already in the workforce prioritized before turning to targeted immigration to address labour shortages. Kelly called for lower employment insurance premiums for small businesses.

He proposes that employers pay the same rate as employees on the first $500,000 in payroll, rather than the current rate of 1.4 times the employee contribution. He said a lot of small companies have payroll as their biggest expense line, and payroll taxes are really hard because they are direct.

A separate BNN Bloomberg business news feed on Monday also carried a report that Prime Minister Carney is heading to a Commonwealth meeting in Antigua and Barbuda focused on trade and investment.