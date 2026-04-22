Canadian Business Leaders Urge Government to Accelerate Economic Reforms

Top executives are calling for swift action from Ottawa to streamline regulations, adjust tax policies, and increase investment to capitalize on a limited timeframe for economic growth amid global shifts.

Canadian business leaders are urgently calling on the federal government to accelerate approvals, reduce regulatory burdens, and implement strategic tax adjustments to capitalize on a fleeting window of opportunity in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Raymond Gatcliffe, CEO, articulated a critical timeframe of approximately two years for Canada to proactively position itself for success, emphasizing that the established global rules-based order has undergone significant disruption. He stressed the necessity for governments to adapt and prioritize actions that ensure competitiveness in this new era, where traditional multilateral systems and trade agreements are less reliable.

Gatcliffe highlighted the need for a regulatory environment that facilitates swift approvals, government capital investment to bolster opportunities, and a commitment to fostering both startup and established company growth. The concerns voiced extend beyond mere bureaucratic delays. Business leaders are increasingly worried about Canada’s competitiveness in attracting and retaining investment.

Brice Scheschuk, managing partner at Globalive Capital, advocated for a complete overhaul of capital gains tax policies, specifically suggesting the elimination of such taxes on early-stage investing to incentivize investment in startups. He also proposed introducing a capital gains tax on the sale of primary residences, coupled with a substantial exemption for average Canadians, to further encourage wealth allocation towards entrepreneurial ventures.

Harry Culham, another CEO, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for expedited regulatory processes and streamlined approvals, stating that capital will inevitably flow to jurisdictions offering greater certainty and speed. He underscored the urgency of moving from months-long or years-long approval timelines to processes measured in hours, acknowledging the ongoing efforts to achieve this but stressing the need for significantly greater progress.

The call for action isn’t simply about attracting foreign investment; it’s about preventing Canadian entrepreneurs from seeking opportunities elsewhere. The discussion also highlighted the crucial role of Indigenous communities in Canada’s economic future. While acknowledging the positive steps being taken to improve access to financing for Indigenous-led projects, particularly through partnerships with institutions like the Canada Infrastructure Bank and the Business Development Bank of Canada, Bill Lomax, CEO of First Nations Bank of Canada, cautioned that current measures are insufficient.

He pointed to the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program as a promising initiative, but noted it is still in its early stages of implementation. Lomax emphasized the need to extend financial support beyond large-scale projects, recognizing that a significant number of First Nations communities lack major projects within their territories but still require resources to build businesses and foster entrepreneurship.

He argued for a broader approach that empowers Indigenous communities to participate fully in the Canadian economy, not just as beneficiaries of major resource projects, but as active drivers of economic growth. The overall message is clear: Canada must act decisively and comprehensively to address regulatory hurdles, tax imbalances, and financing gaps to secure its economic future and ensure inclusive growth for all its citizens.

The window of opportunity is closing, and proactive, bold measures are required to maintain Canada’s position in the global economy





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