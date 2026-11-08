Canadian Blind Hockey Holds First Ontario Cup in Ottawa with 45 Players

The inaugural Canadian Blind Hockey Ontario Cup took place November 6-8 at Tom Brown Arena in Ottawa, drawing 45 players from five provinces. The event marks a new regional tournament aimed at expanding competitive opportunities for blind and partially sighted athletes.

The first ever Canadian Blind Hockey Ontario Cup was held from November 6 to November 8 at Tom Brown Arena in Ottawa, drawing approximately 45 registered players from across Canada.

The three-day tournament was the inaugural edition of the event and marked the first time such a competition was hosted in the nation's capital. Participants traveled from Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, Alberta, and Saskatchewan to compete. The event was organized by the charity Canadian Blind Hockey under the leadership of Executive Director Matt Morrow. Organizing committee member Dawn Pickering said the team was proud to successfully execute their first attempt at hosting an event in eastern Ontario.

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Accessible fees drive regional growth

To keep the tournament accessible, organizers set a fee of just $100 per player. Fundraising efforts by parents and community members helped cover operational expenses. Morrow explained that demand for regional tournaments had grown well beyond the single national tournament previously held in Toronto. The strategic vision is for the Ottawa event to serve as the season opener each fall, with the national championship concluding the year each spring.

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This calendar aims to provide consistent competitive opportunities throughout the year for athletes in the sport. For athletes like 14-year-old Ollie Acosta-Pickering, the sport offers profound social and personal benefits. Ollie lost his vision to cancer in 2020 and has played blind hockey for five seasons with the local Ottawa 67s blind team. His mother, Dawn Pickering, described the experience as highly normalizing for her son, allowing him to engage in conversations about hockey with peers on equal footing.

Sport fosters deep inclusion

When he started to play blind hockey, it was really normalizing for him, right? Pickering stated. When his buds would talk about hockey, he was also able to say, I play hockey too. She emphasized that the sport creates a space where individuals with vision loss can participate in the same activities as everyone else, fostering a deep sense of inclusion and community belonging.

The sport of blind hockey has experienced substantial global expansion over the last decade. According to Morrow, the number of teams worldwide increased from just four in 2013 to 20 currently. The demographic of participants has also broadened to include various age groups, reflecting the sport's growing popularity and acceptance. Morrow highlighted that because blindness is a low-incidence disability, no single city possesses enough players to sustain multiple teams independently.

Regional events ensure quality competition

Consequently, hosting regional events like the Ontario Cup is essential for gathering players from multiple teams to ensure a quality competitive experience. The Ottawa program plans to send its entire roster to the next major competition, the 2027 Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament. This national event is scheduled to take place in Toronto in April, continuing the cycle of seasonal engagement for athletes across Canada.

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Hockey of all ages hit the ice for the first ever Canadian Blind Hockey's Ontario Cup, with CTV's Camille Wilson catching up with the action. The tournament represented a significant milestone for the organization and the local community, providing a structured competitive environment for athletes who are blind or partially sighted.