Canadian Banks Report Robust Earnings, Boost Stock Prices

Six major Canadian banks reported higher profits that beat analysts' estimates, with all except CIBC raising their quarterly dividends. The sector has surged 16% this year on optimism surrounding its ability to withstand economic uncertainty.

Bank of Nova Scoti a, Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada kicked off the second-quarter earnings season on Wednesday, followed by Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday.

All six banks reported higher profit that beat analysts’ estimates and all except CIBC also raised their quarterly dividends. Analysts believe that the lenders posted a round of resilient profits, bucking economic uncertainty and looming trade pressure ahead of talks to renew the North American trade agreement, USMCA. Canadian bank stocks have surged 16 per cent this year on the optimism surrounding the sector’s ability to withstand economic uncertainty, outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s 8-per-cent climb.

Scotiabank in Edmonton’s Ice District. The bank was the first of the Big Six to report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Scotiabank earned $2.6-billion, or $2.00 per share, in the three months that ended April 30, compared with $2-billion, or $1.48 per share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank said it earned $2.02 per share.

That edged out the $1.93 per share analysts expected, according to data from Bloomberg. Last quarter, Scotiabank said it expects to hit its target of 14-per-cent return on equity in 2027, a year earlier than expected. In the second quarter, Scotiabank posted an adjusted return on equity of 13.2 per cent. In the quarter, Scotiabank set aside $1.2-billion in provisions for credit losses – the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default.

That was higher than analysts anticipated, and included $1.1-billion against loans that the bank believes may not be repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses. Total revenue rose 8 per cent in the quarter to $9.8-billion. But expenses increased 2 per cent to $5.2-billion, which the bank said was driven by higher staffing, technology, advertising and business development costs. BMO was the second major Canadian bank to report earnings on Wednesday.

BMO earned $2.6-billion, or $3.53 per share, in the three months that ended April 30, up 34 per cent from the same quarter last year. Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank said it earned $3.67 per share. That beat the $3.41 per share analysts expected, according to data from Bloomberg. BMO set a goal of improving its ROE to 15 per cent by the end of 2027.

In the quarter, BMO set aside $739-million in provisions for credit losses. That was lower than analysts expected and included $734-million against loans that the bank believes may not be repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses. National Bank earned $1.23-billion, or $3.06 a share, for the quarter that ended April 30. In the same quarter last year, the bank earned $896-million, or $2.17 a share.

After adjusting to exclude certain items, National Bank said it earned $3.23 a share. That beat analysts’ consensus expectation for profit of $3.14 a share, according to Bloomberg data. National Bank raised its quarterly dividend by 8 cents to $1.32 per share. RBC’s profit climbed 25 per cent to $5.5-billion, or $3.85 per share, in the three months that ended April 30.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank said it earned $3.90 per share. That topped the $3.60 per share analysts expected, according to data from Bloomberg





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canadian Banks Earnings Profit Trade Agreement USMCA Economic Uncertainty Stock Prices Scotiabank BMO National Bank Royal Bank Of Canada Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Toronto-Dominion Bank Scotiabank In Edmonton's Ice District BMO Branch In Vancouver National Bank In Montreal Scotiabank's Return On Equity BMO's U.S. Business National Bank's Acquisition Of Canadian Wester RBC's Profit Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Return On Equity BMO's Target To Improve Its ROE National Bank's Target To Improve Its ROE RBC's Target To Improve Its ROE Scotiabank's Provisions For Credit Losses BMO's Provisions For Credit Losses National Bank's Provisions For Credit Losses Scotiabank's Total Revenue BMO's Total Revenue National Bank's Total Revenue Scotiabank's Expenses BMO's Expenses National Bank's Expenses Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scotiabank's Adjusted Return On Equity BMO's Adjusted Return On Equity National Bank's Adjusted Return On Equity Scoti

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Report shows uneven progress for women in Canadian sport leadershipA new report on women in Canadian sport leadership roles presents a mixed bag of progress, stalling and backtracking.

Read more »

Canadian cities lead export diversification away from U.S. in 2025: reportA Canadian Chamber of Commerce report finds Calgary, Ottawa-Gatineau, Toronto, Saskatoon and Kelowna made the strongest gains in diversifying exports beyond the U.S. market in 2025, while other regions like Ontario manufacturing hubs face trade stress.

Read more »

The Daily Chase: Canadian banks top profit expectationsHere are five things you need to know this morning.

Read more »

Canadian Banks Show Strong Earnings but Face Uncertain Future as Policy Risks LoomJim Thorne discusses Canadian banks' Q2 performance, warns of over earning and potential Bank of Canada policy mistakes amid energy security concerns and Alberta referendum.

Read more »