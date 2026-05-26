Canadian Bank Earnings Season Begins: Matthew Lee Discusses Expectations Ahead of Earnings

Canadian bank earnings season begins this week, with investors watching whether capital markets and wealth management growth can offset sluggish loan demand and rising geopolitical uncertainty. BNN Bloomberg spoke with Matthew Lee, equity research analyst at Canaccord Genuity, about earnings expectations for Canada’s largest banks, the importance of U.S. exposure and why investors are increasingly focused on return on equity and long-term growth.

Matthew Lee , equity research analyst at Canaccord Genuity , joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the company's expectations for banks ahead of earnings. Canadian bank earnings season begins this week, with investors watching whether capital markets and wealth management growth can offset sluggish loan demand and rising geopolitical uncertainty.

BNN Bloomberg spoke with Matthew Lee, equity research analyst at Canaccord Genuity, about earnings expectations for Canada’s largest banks, the importance of U.S. exposure and why investors are increasingly focused on return on equity and long-term growth. Capital markets, investment banking and wealth management are expected to be the largest contributors to earnings growth this quarter as loan demand remains slow.

U.S. exposure is increasingly viewed as an advantage for Canadian banks because of stronger economic growth and a more stable credit backdrop than other international regions. International operations outside the United States could face additional pressure from higher fuel costs, weaker consumer spending and slower loan growth tied to Middle East tensions. Investors are placing greater emphasis on return on equity and long-term earnings growth as Canadian bank valuations rise above U.S. peers.

Analysts expect continued differentiation among Canada’s largest banks based on geographic exposure, trading operations, wealth management performance and credit quality. Matthew Lee, equity research analyst at Canaccord GenuitySecond-quarter Canadian bank earnings get underway tomorrow, starting with BMO and Scotiabank. Valuations now surpass their U.S. peers, but is the setup that much better for Canadian banks? Let’s get some perspective now from Matthew Lee, equity research analyst at Canaccord Genuity. It’s great to have you join us





BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canadian Bank Earnings Matthew Lee Canaccord Genuity BNN Bloomberg Capital Markets Investment Banking Wealth Management U.S. Exposure Return On Equity Long-Term Growth Canadian Bank Valuations BMO Scotiabank Middle East Tensions International Operations Economic Environment Credit Backdrop Geographic Exposure Trading Operations Wealth Management Performance Credit Quality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amber Kanwar’s Weekly Setup: What investors should watch for in Canadian bank earningsCanadian banks are set to report this week with the group trading at a record high

Read more »

Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise AlarmThe famous surgeon believes Jim Carrey, Bradley Cooper, and other Hollywood men likely went under the knife for the same cosmetic procedure. . Celebrities, Entertainment

Read more »

Mixed Global Markets React to New US Strikes on Iran Amid Earnings FocusWall Street futures rose as trading resumed after Memorial Day, but renewed US attacks on Iran revived concerns over oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. European and Asian indices showed mixed performance, while Brent crude surged over 3 percent. Investors await earnings from AutoZone, Elbit Systems and Zscaler, and upcoming US housing data.

Read more »

Barlow’s Research Roundup: Bank earnings preview, top picks from a BMO analystDaily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Read more »