Canadian Automakers Warn of Billions in Costs if EV Mandate Isn't Adjusted

Canadian automakers are voicing concerns that the current electric vehicle (EV) mandate could cost the industry billions if sales targets aren't met. Automakers are already in credit purchase agreements to cover potential shortfalls, with the mandate increasing sales targets year after year. The end of government rebates has significantly impacted EV sales.

Canadian automakers are expressing concerns about the potential financial burden associated with the federal government's electric vehicle mandate, particularly if EV sales don't meet the required targets. The mandate, designed to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles , compels automakers to ensure a specific percentage of their new vehicle sales are zero-emission vehicles, including plug-in hybrids.

However, industry leaders, like Brian Kingston, president of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association, which represents major players such as Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, are warning that they could face billions of dollars in credit purchase obligations. The mandate's initial target, starting in 2027, is set at 27 percent of new vehicle sales, gradually increasing until 2035, when all new vehicle sales must be electric vehicles. Automakers have already established agreements, including those with companies like Tesla, to purchase credits to address any potential shortfalls in meeting these ambitious sales targets. These credit purchases could potentially cost the industry more than $3 billion by 2030. The current situation involves a 60-day review of the mandate by the federal government, and the automakers have repeatedly requested its full repeal. Automakers face a critical juncture with the EV mandate in place. \The core of the issue revolves around the purchase of credits. Automakers who fail to meet their EV sales targets must purchase credits from those who have a surplus. These credits are essentially financial instruments that allow automakers to comply with the mandate without necessarily selling the required number of EVs. Automakers have already invested in such deals, with the expectation that if they are not meeting their sales targets, they can buy credits to comply. The potential expenditure is significant, raising concerns about the financial viability of the automotive industry in Canada. The situation has been exacerbated by the end of consumer rebates for EVs, which significantly boosted sales in the past. Before the rebate ended, EV sales accounted for almost 15 percent of total sales, and exceeded 18 percent in the final months of the year. However, the elimination of the rebate led to a dramatic decline in EV sales, resulting in a lower market share of only 7.7 percent in July, according to recent Statistics Canada data. This decline, coupled with the stringent targets of the EV mandate, has put further pressure on automakers. The government's move to pause implementation, in the face of U.S. tariffs and the potential impact on the sector, underscores the complexities surrounding the automotive industry's transition to EVs. The rules also allow carmakers to invest in charging infrastructure to earn credits, but it is capped at 10 percent. \David Adams, head of a Canadian automotive association, emphasized the forward-thinking approach required by automakers. With the targets becoming progressively more demanding, the availability of credits in the market is expected to dwindle. As a result, automakers are entering agreements in advance to ensure they have enough credits to fulfill their obligations. The financial implications are substantial, and the success of the EV mandate hinges on both the availability and affordability of credits. One key element is the role of Tesla, which, as a company solely focused on EVs, is positioned to become a major provider of credits. However, the cost of these credits and their availability directly impact the financial viability of automakers transitioning to electric vehicles. The concerns highlighted by industry stakeholders center on the potential for escalated costs due to the mandatory purchase of credits, especially with the ongoing pressure of increasing sales targets. The situation is further complicated by the need to manage credit purchases proactively due to non-disclosure agreements and other variables. This proactive approach is critical, to ensure compliance and minimize potential financial risks. The Canadian automotive sector is closely watching the government's 60-day review of the EV mandate, hoping to find a balanced strategy that encourages EV adoption while safeguarding the industry's future. Automakers are facing complex challenges in their efforts to comply with the mandate, and these concerns highlight the industry's dependence on a stable and accessible credit market to ensure a smooth transition to electric vehicles





BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electric Vehicles EV Mandate Automakers Credits Sales Targets Canada Tesla Government Policy Auto Industry Financial Impact

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Automakers have resisted raising car prices because of tariffs. That might not lastAutomakers have been absorbing billions in added expenses since Trump’s tariffs took effect in April, sparing American car shoppers from sticker shock.

Read more »

Canadian retail sales fall 0.8% in July amid drop in grocery spending: StatscanRetail sales, which totalled $69.6-billion in July, were down in eight of nine subsectors tracked, data show

Read more »

Automakers could be on the hook for billions under EV mandate if sales don’t ramp upAutomakers are warning they could be on the hook for billions of dollars in credit purchases if Canada’s electric vehicle mandate is enforced as written, and sales don’t ramp up.

Read more »

Automakers could be on the hook for billions under EV mandate if sales don’t ramp upOTTAWA — Automakers are warning they could be on the hook for billions of dollars in credit purchases if Canada's electric vehicle mandate is enforced as

Read more »

Carmakers facing billions in credit purchases under EV mandate if sales don’t improveAutomakers are warning they could be on the hook for billions of dollars in credit purchases if Canada's EV mandate is enforced as written.

Read more »

Canadian dollar extends weekly gain as retail sales data spurs short-coveringThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Read more »