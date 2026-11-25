DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says U.S. light vehicle imports fell to 40 per cent of Canada's total by dollar value in 2026 from 49.1 per cent in 2024, as tariffs push sourcing toward Mexico, Japan, South Korea and Europe.

U.S. light vehicle imports accounted for 40 per cent of Canada's total by dollar value in 2026, down from 49.1 per cent in 2024, according to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

US Share Drops As Tariffs Shift Sourcing

The report was first published Nov. 25, 2026. The nearly 10 percentage point drop marks a sharp shift away from the United States in a sector where it has long been the dominant source. Mexico, Japan, South Korea and combined European markets all gained share over the same two-year period. DesRosiers managing partner Andrew King tied the change to tariffs.

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He said certain manufacturers affected by the tariff situation have moved rapidly to seek other sourcing where possible. King added those manufacturers aim to continue providing Canadians with vehicles at the best possible price. His comments point to rapid responses by affected automakers as tariff exposure reshapes sourcing decisions. Vehicles made in Canada face a 25 per cent U.S. tariff, minus their American content.

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Auto and truck parts that comply with the Canada-United States-Mexico agreement on trade remain exempt from the tariff. In August, President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on all vehicles, auto parts and steel from Canada to 50 per cent on Jan. 1. That threat looms over an industry already adjusting its supply chains. If the increase takes effect, more manufacturers could follow the early movers and seek non-U.S. sourcing.

U.S. Remains Largest Source Despite Narrowing Lead

For now, the 2026 share of 40 per cent shows the U.S. remains the largest single source of Canada's light vehicle imports, but its lead has narrowed. The data covers light vehicle imports and measures share by dollars, not units. The report offers no unit sales figures and does not break out individual company sourcing decisions. Canada's auto sector relies heavily on cross-border trade.

The decline in U.S. share suggests manufacturers are responding to cost pressures and tariff risk by looking to Asia and Europe. Mexico, Japan, South Korea and Europe each saw their shares rise from two years ago. The combined European markets gained ground alongside those individual countries. Competing priorities shape the shift: tariff costs, compliance with CUSMA rules and the goal of competitive pricing.

King said manufacturers are trying to balance those factors while serving Canadian customers. The threatened Jan. 1 increase to 50 per cent remains a key risk. The 25 per cent tariff on Canadian-made vehicles is reduced by their American content, while the CUSMA exemption for compliant parts keeps some cross-border flows tariff-free. The data analysis was released as Canada's trade relationship with the United States remains tense.

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Trade War Accelerates Auto Import Diversification

Tariffs and threats of further hikes have created uncertainty for automakers and parts suppliers. DesRosiers Automotive Consultants is a well-known industry analyst. Its findings suggest Canadian buyers may see more vehicles sourced from Mexico, Japan, South Korea and Europe in coming years. The report provides a snapshot of how trade policy is altering auto import patterns between Canada and its closest trading partner.

The U.S. remains a major supplier, but its share is shrinking as other regions step up. The findings suggest the trade war is accelerating a diversification of Canada's auto imports. Mexico, Japan, South Korea and Europe all saw their shares rise as the U.S. share fell from 49.1 per cent in 2024 to 40 per cent in 2026.