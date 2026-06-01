Canadian Attitudes on Immigration Shift Slightly as Concerns Over Housing and Jobs Persist

A federal survey shows a modest decline in Canadians who view immigration levels as too high, though housing and employment remain top concerns. Most still see immigration as economically vital amid aging demographics.

A recent government-commissioned survey reveals shifting Canadian perspectives on immigration levels. While 47 per cent of respondents initially believed too many immigrants are arriving, this figure represents a decline from the 54 per cent recorded in a similar 2024 poll.

Respondents' views changed significantly when provided with context: after learning the immigration target of 380,000 permanent residents equates to approximately one per cent of Canada's population, those saying intake is too high dropped to 39 per cent, while 43 per cent considered it appropriate. Key concerns among those who think immigration is excessive include housing affordability and availability (cited by about one-third) and a challenging job market.

Conversely, a majority recognize immigration's economic necessity: 61 per cent agree it supports growth amid an aging population, and 52 per cent acknowledge its role in addressing labour shortages. Additionally, 58 per cent believe cultural diversity strengthens Canadian society. On temporary immigration-a topic of heated debate-the government aims to reduce temporary residents to five per cent of the population by 2027.

When asked about this plan, 41 per cent of respondents expect positive effects, while 29 per cent anticipate negative outcomes. The random telephone survey, conducted by Phoenix Strategic Perspective between November 12 and December 4, 2025, involved 2,500 participants and has a margin of error of ±1.96 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The report was submitted to the government in February and made publicly available last month, with the article first published on June 1, 2026





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Immigration Public Opinion Canada Survey Housing Labour Market Permanent Residents Temporary Residents

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