Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk performs second spacewalk to install final solar array

Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk completed his second spacewalk in two weeks, installing the eighth and final solar array on the International Space Station.

Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk performed his second spacewalk in two weeks on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, stepping outside the International Space Station to install the final solar array needed to upgrade the station's power capacity.

Kutryk Menon Install Final Solar Array

Kutryk and NASA astronaut Anil Menon ventured into the vacuum of space in the morning after lengthy and detailed preparations with their support team. Kutryk was first to emerge from the airlock, distinguished by a red stripe on the legs of his space suit. The pair installed the eighth and final solar array on the starboard side of the station's truss, the structural backbone of the orbiting laboratory.

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The new arrays are designed to boost the station's power supply for years to come. On Oct. 29, Kutryk became the fifth Canadian to perform a spacewalk when he and Menon successfully installed seven of the eight new solar arrays. The Oct. 29 spacewalk was the first for both astronauts.

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The Canadian Space Agency says spacewalks are among the most difficult and dangerous tasks for astronauts, but they are necessary to repair or install equipment and to carry out manual work outside the station. Before Kutryk, the last Canadian to perform a spacewalk was David Saint-Jacques in 2019. Kutryk's two spacewalks in less than two weeks mark a rare burst of Canadian extravehicular activity.

Crew Launch Details And Mission Duration

Kutryk and his SpaceX Crew-13 crewmates launched to the International Space Station on Oct. 1, 2026, from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The mission is expected to last about six months. A photo captured by the Associated Press showed Kutryk leaving the Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, ahead of the launch. During their stay aboard the station, the Crew-13 astronauts will conduct scientific research and maintenance work.

The solar array installation was a key objective of their mission. The successful conclusion of the solar array work means the station's power system has been fully upgraded, a major milestone for the orbiting outpost.