Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk performs second spacewalk to install final solar array

Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk conducted his second spacewalk in two weeks on Nov. 5, 2026, joining NASA astronaut Anil Menon to install the eighth and final solar array on the International Space Station.

Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk is performing his second spacewalk in two weeks, stepping outside the International Space Station on the morning of Nov. 5, 2026.

Kutryk and NASA astronaut Anil Menon entered the vacuum of space after lengthy and detailed preparations with their support team. Kutryk was first to emerge, wearing a red stripe on the legs of his space suit to distinguish him from his colleague. The spacewalk is focused on installing the eighth and final new solar array on the starboard side of the station's truss, the structural backbone of the orbiting laboratory.

Also read Rain and mild 19 C temperatures in Ottawa after record Nov. 4 heat of 23.3 C

Canadian Astronaut Completes Seventh Solar Array Installation

On Oct. 29, Kutryk became the fifth Canadian to perform a spacewalk when he and Menon successfully installed seven of the eight new solar arrays needed to upgrade the station's power capacity. The Canadian Space Agency says spacewalks are among the most difficult and dangerous tasks for astronauts, but they are needed to repair or install equipment or carry out manual work. Before Kutryk, the last Canadian to perform a spacewalk was David Saint-Jacques in 2019.

Advertisement

Kutryk launched to the International Space Station on Oct. 1, 2026, as part of SpaceX Crew-13. The mission is expected to last about six months. He left the Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. The solar array installation work is part of an effort to upgrade the station's power capacity.

The final array being installed today completes the set of eight new arrays. The truss serves as the station's structural backbone and supports the solar arrays and other equipment. The Canadian Space Agency notes that spacewalks require extensive preparation and carry significant risk. Astronauts train for these tasks to handle repairs, installations, and manual work outside the station.

Kutryk Highlights Ongoing Space Station Maintenance Efforts

Kutryk's second spacewalk in two weeks highlights the ongoing maintenance and upgrade work on the station. This is a breaking news update. Check back for more information. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.