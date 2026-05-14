Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen and Artemis II Crew Receive Hero's Welcome in Quebec After Moon Mission

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and the rest of the Artemis II crew have received a hero's welcome at Canadian Space Agency headquarters after their journey to the far side of the moon. The 10-day mission took Hansen, mission commander Reid Wiseman and astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch farther from Earth than any humans before them.

LONGUEUIL — Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and the rest of the Artemis II crew have received a hero's welcome at Canadian Space Agency headquarters after their journey to the far side of the moon.

Hansen told a cheering crowd in Longueuil, Que. , that many of the people in the room helped make the mission a success. The 10-day mission took Hansen, mission commander Reid Wiseman and astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch farther from Earth than any humans before them. Koch told the crowd that both she and Glover previously trained in Canada and that the CSA feels like home to them too.

The crew then answered questions from Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and members of the public alongside Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jenni Gibbons, who was part of the team at NASA's Mission Control Center. Wiseman said the international makeup of the Artemis II crew brought a diversity of perspectives that strengthened the mission and united the world. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2025. Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Pres





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Canadian Space Agency Artemis II Moon Mission Jeremy Hansen Reid Wiseman Victor Glover Christina Koch Industry Minister Mélanie Joly Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jenni Gibbons NASA's Mission Control Center Diversity Of Perspectives International Makeup Of The Artemis II Crew Strengthened The Mission United The World

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Artemis II crew gets hero's welcome at Canadian Space Agency headquarters in QuebecLONGUEUIL — Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and the rest of the Artemis II crew have received a hero's welcome at Canadian Space Agency headquarters after their journey to the far side of the moon. Hansen told a cheering crowd in Longueuil, Que.

Read more »