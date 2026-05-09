Canadian Artists Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette and More to Perform at FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Toronto

Canadian artists Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will be among a star-studded lineup of performers at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto in June. The Canadian opening ceremony is set for June 12, before Canada kicks off its tournament against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Other Canadian stars in the lineup include Jessie Reyez, Alessia Cara and William Prince.

TORONTO — Canadian artists Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will be among a star-studded lineup of performers at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto in June.

FIFA has announced separate opening ceremonies in each of the three host countries this year. The Canadian opening ceremony is set for June 12, before Canada kicks off its tournament against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Other Canadian stars in the lineup include Jessie Reyez, Alessia Cara and William Prince. The 2026 World Cup will feature 104 matches across Canada, the United States and Mexico and runs from June 11 to July 19.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the ceremony in Toronto will be a powerful reflection of Canada's identity.

"Through music, culture and unforgettable performances, we will welcome the world with a celebration that is uniquely Canadian while also connected to a larger story unfolding across Mexico and the United States," Infantino said in a statement. "It will be a moment of pride, unity and anticipation as Canada takes its place on football's biggest stage.





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FIFA World Cup Canadian Opening Ceremony Michael Bublé Alanis Morissette Jessie Reyez Alessia Cara William Prince

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