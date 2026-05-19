Canadian Army Restructures for Larger Combat Roles: Surge in Combat Capabilities, New Divisions and Capabilities

The Canadian Army is reshaping itself into three divisions - the Manoeuvre Division, Home Defence Division, and the Training Formation - in order to bolster its combat capabilities and provide a higher level of independence. New divisions and capabilities include a Fire Brigade with long-range firepower, a Protection Brigade with ground-based air defences, and a dedicated Aviation Brigade.

Members of the 1st Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery demonstrate combat capabilities as part of ' Operation Nanook-Nunalivut '. A leaked internal document shows an imminent surge in combat capabilities, including a new division centred on armoured vehicles, mobile artillery, and drone warfare.

The new structure aligns with Canada's commitment to expand its ranks and prepare for potential major conflict, as well as President Donald Trump's rhetoric. The restructuring of the Canadian Army includes the creation of the Manoeuvre Division, which includes new heavy and medium cavalry battalions, a Fire Brigade with long-range fire capabilities, and a Protection Brigade with ground-based air defence battalions. It also includes the creation of a newly proposed Fire Brigade, a dedicated Aviation Brigade, and a Training Formation.

Dr. Lee Windsor, a military expert, believes this structure indicates an effort to restore a sovereign combat capability and restore Canada's independence on the battlefield





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Canadian Armed Forces Operation Nanook-Nunalivut Canadian Army Military Modernization Armed Forces Restructuring New Division Surge In Combat Capabilities Army Modernization Recruit Needs Higher Defence Investment Targets NATO Financing Military Leadership National Security

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