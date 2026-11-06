Canadian Army Captain Acquitted of Drug Trafficking Charges

Canadian Army Captain Charles Meyers received an absolute discharge after being acquitted of trafficking charges. A military court found insufficient evidence for trafficking but convicted him of simple methamphetamine possession.

A Canadian Army officer has been cleared of serious drug trafficking charges and received an absolute discharge after a military court in Victoria convicted him of simple possession of methamphetamine. Captain Charles Meyers, a 49-year-old veteran of the Canadian Army's 5th Field Artillery Regiment, was found not guilty of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine but admitted to possessing the stimulant drug.

Arrest Details and Initial Police Action

Captain Charles Meyers was arrested on August 4, 2024, following an observation by an undercover Victoria police officer who suspected he was engaging in hand-to-hand drug transactions on Pandora Avenue. The officer testified that she witnessed Meyers arrive in a pickup truck and hand a white object, described as the size of a golf ball, to another individual.

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Following this interaction, police conducted a search of Meyers' vehicle and discovered a small bag of methamphetamine hidden in the driver's side door. Investigators also located additional suspected drugs inside a locked glove compartment. Although Meyers was arrested at the scene, he was subsequently released pending further investigation.

The evidence seized by the Victoria police was transferred to the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service for detailed analysis. The Crown initiated charges in a military court, alleging that Captain Charles Meyers possessed cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine with the intent to traffic these substances to others.

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Chain of Custody Disputes and Defense Strategy

The defense team mounted a vigorous challenge against the prosecution's evidence, focusing extensively on alleged failures in the chain of custody after the substances were seized by authorities. Military Judge Col. Steve Strickey heard testimony indicating that evidence packages sent to Health Canada for laboratory analysis were temporarily lost during transit.

Furthermore, some evidence submissions were rejected because they did not meet Health Canada's strict packaging requirements. The defense argued that these repeated gaps and procedural discrepancies created reasonable doubt regarding whether the substances eventually analyzed were the exact same items taken from Captain Charles Meyers' vehicle.

The prosecution had contended that the drugs, their packaging, the presence of a weighing scale, and the circumstances of the alleged hand-to-hand interaction established clear possession for the purpose of trafficking. However, the defense maintained that the integrity of the evidence was compromised, undermining the Crown's case.

Judicial Findings on Trafficking and Simple Possession

Military Judge Col. Steve Strickey concluded that the prosecution failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Captain Charles Meyers knew there were drugs inside the locked glove compartment of his truck. The judge determined that the Crown did not eliminate the reasonable alternative possibility that someone else could have placed the substances in that location.

Consequently, Judge Strickey acquitted Captain Charles Meyers of all three charges related to possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. Despite these acquittals, the judge ruled that a charge of simple possession of methamphetamine was warranted based on the evidence found in the driver's side door.

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The judge found that Captain Charles Meyers, who was driving the truck at the time of his arrest, had the necessary knowledge and control over the methamphetamine located in the driver's side door. This determination stood even though the drugs were not found directly on his person, establishing a legal basis for the conviction on the lesser charge.

Sentencing Outcome and Career Consequences

In delivering his sentencing decision on Friday, Military Judge Col. Steve Strickey weighed the seriousness of the methamphetamine possession charge, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, against Captain Charles Meyers' long service record. The judge noted that Meyers has no prior criminal record and served in the Canadian Armed Forces for more than 22 years.

The prosecution had sought a severe reprimand and a $2,000 fine, arguing that Meyers' rank as a commissioned officer warranted meaningful punishment to reinforce discipline and deter similar conduct within the forces. They emphasized the need for accountability to maintain military standards regarding substance abuse and trafficking.

Conversely, the defense sought an absolute discharge, arguing that Captain Charles Meyers had already suffered significant professional and personal consequences. They highlighted that he had already lost his military career following his release from the Canadian Armed Forces in June 2024.

Military Judge Col. Steve Strickey sided with the defense and directed an absolute discharge on the remaining count of methamphetamine possession. This legal outcome means that Captain Charles Meyers will not have a criminal record as a result of this conviction, concluding a proceedings that lasted over a year since his initial arrest in August 2024.