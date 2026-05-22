Canadian Armed Forces Tackle Past Sexual Misconduct, Improve Training

Maj.-Gen. Boucher has taken on the challenges of modernizing commissioned officer training in the Canadian Armed Forces and working on recommendations from the Canadian Military Colleges Review Board.

Maj. -Gen. Boucher has taken on the urgent challenge of improving commissioned officer training in the Canadian Armed Forces and cites a growing military as an opportunity to modernize.

He highlights a need to improve female and racial diversity, streamline educational programs, and tackle the issue of prior sexual misconduct. The commander of the Canadian Defence Academy is working on recommendations from the Canadian Military Colleges Review Board and addressing a pressing need to improve military leadership training. Officer Cadet Maggie Luna Masse expresses positive experiences but acknowledges the need for improvements in a predominantly male environment.

The military is making progress in improving inclusivity but still faces challenges in enhancing the overall culture





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Canadian Armed Forces Commissioned Officer Training Canadian Defence Academy Royal Military College (RMC) Kingston Canadian Military Colleges Review Board Louise Arbour Women's Inclusivity Sexual Misconduct Military Leadership Training Growing Military Pressing Need To Improve Modeling Common Purpose Cadet Life Ruthless In Their Approach

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