Canadian Ambassador Reassures on USMCA Stability Amid Renewal Talks

Mark Wiseman, Canada's ambassador to the United States, stated that the USMCA trade agreement will remain in place until 2036 even without renewal, urging calm as the July 1 renewal window approaches. He emphasized ongoing negotiations and downplayed rhetoric threatening the pact.

Canada's Ambassador to the United States, Mark Wiseman , is urging calm as the renewal deadline for the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement ( USMCA ) approaches. Speaking at the Canadian Club Toronto, Wiseman emphasized that even if the agreement is not formally renewed, it remains in effect until 2036.

He stressed that the July 1 start date initiates a renewal window, not an expiration, providing time to address issues. The pact could be extended for another 16 years to 2042. If not renewed, it faces a rolling review for up to a decade, but the base case is continuity through 2036. Wiseman noted the U.S. could have exited earlier via a six-month notice clause, and cited U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's commitment to preserving USMCA's pillars as further reassurance.

While USMCA shields most Canadian exports from U.S. tariffs, sectors like steel, aluminum, and autos still face Section 232 duties, which Wiseman called "biting" and a negotiation priority. He suggested resolving these disputes through separate agreements adjacent to USMCA could smooth the path to extension. Talks between the U.S. and Mexico have begun; Canadian-U.S. negotiations are pending. Wiseman described recent discussions as productive and respectful, dismissing former President Trump's claim that the U.S. needs nothing from Canada as rhetorical.

Wiseman acknowledged Canadian preoccupation with the U.S. relationship contrasted with American focus on other domestic and international issues. He expressed optimism about the trading partnership despite ongoing disputes over softwood lumber and dairy. Stating geography cannot change, he highlighted the mutual need for strong trade and defence ties: "We're not moving out of the neighbourhood and neither are they.

" His remarks aim to reassure stakeholders that the agreement's core framework remains stable beyond the imminent renewal period





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USMCA Canada-U.S. Trade Mark Wiseman Tariffs Trade Negotiations

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