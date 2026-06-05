Canadian Alcohol Sector Shifts: RTDs and Domestic Spirits Thrive Amid Changing Consumer Habits and Trade Dynamics

Florence Tresarrieu of Corby Spirit and Wine discusses how Canadians are drinking less overall but ready-to-drink cocktails and Canadian whisky are rising in popularity. She explains the role of convenience, affordability, and trade tensions in reshaping the market, and how retail modernization and interprovincial barrier reduction could fuel further growth.

Florence Tresarrieu , president and CEO of Corby Spirit and Wine, recently appeared on BNN Bloomberg to discuss the evolving landscape of Canada's wine and spirits sector.

While overall alcohol consumption in Canada shows a slight decline, driven by affordability concerns, certain categories are thriving. Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and premium spirits, particularly Canadian whisky, are gaining significant market share. Tresarrieu highlighted that her company is capitalizing on this shift by focusing on where to play and how to win-early entry into the booming RTD category and consistent market share growth in spirits.

The appeal of RTDs lies in convenience, quality, value, and portion control, which align with modern consumer lifestyles. Additionally, the current trade tensions have prompted Canadians to shift away from U.S. alcohol products, providing a substantial boost to domestic brands like Lot No. 40, which has seen spectacular growth. Ontario's retail modernization, including expanded access for wine and RTDs, alongside the potential reduction of interprovincial trade barriers, presents further opportunities for industry expansion by improving consumer access to Canadian products.

According to Statistics Canada, Canadians are buying less alcohol overall, with cost cited as the primary reason. However, this trend masks a dramatic shift within the sector. Beer and wine have experienced slight declines, while spirits have seen a smaller decrease. In stark contrast, the RTD cocktail segment has exploded in popularity.

Tresarrieu explained that convenience is a major driver-these products are easy to grab and consume on the go. Quality has also improved, meeting consumer demand for premium experiences. Importantly, RTDs offer a more affordable way to enjoy alcohol, and the built-in portion control-with clear labeling of alcohol and sugar content-caters to health-conscious and budget-aware consumers.

This nuanced understanding of consumer behavior allows Corby Spirit and Wine to adapt its portfolio effectively, ensuring it meets the demand for value and convenience without compromising on quality. The geopolitical environment has further reshaped the market. For the past 15 to 18 months, U.S. alcohol products have largely disappeared from Canadian shelves due to trade tensions and consumer boycotts. This shift has created a significant opportunity for Canadian producers.

Tresarrieu noted a massive uptick in Canadian whisky, as consumers rediscover domestic brands. Corby's portfolio, which includes iconic Canadian labels, has benefited immensely. Looking ahead, regulatory changes could amplify these gains. Ontario's retail modernization has already expanded distribution channels for wine and RTDs, making them more accessible.

Reducing interprovincial trade barriers could further unlock growth by allowing Canadian products to move more freely across the country, increasing consumer choice and supporting industry-wide expansion. Tresarrieu's insights underscore how companies like Corby are navigating a complex interplay of consumer trends, trade policy, and retail evolution to seize emerging opportunities





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RTD Cocktails Canadian Whisky Alcohol Consumption Trends Trade Barriers Retail Modernization Consumer Behavior Corby Spirit And Wine Florence Tresarrieu Premium Spirits Ontario Alcohol Retail

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