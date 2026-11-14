Canadian Airlines and Airports Work to Recover After U.S. Ground Stop Caused Four Hours of Chaos

Canadian carriers and airports are catching up on a backlog after a U.S. FAA ground stop halted American air traffic for about four hours on Friday. Air Canada cancelled roughly 250 flights affecting some 27,000 passengers, and Porter says normal schedules may take the weekend.

Canadian airports and airlines spent Saturday issuing travel notices and working through a backlog left by a freeze on U.S. air traffic. The disruption began Friday when the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a so-called ground stop order that halted flights across the United States for roughly four hours.

The U.S. government said new technology being added to the nation's air traffic control system overloaded antiquated equipment. That caused intermittent communications and radar gaps, according to officials. Toronto Pearson International Airport said it called in more staff to help with the day.

Also read US Air Travel Grounded Nationwide Due to FAA Communications Failure

Airports Issue Travel Notices And Delays

A busy day of travel is underway at Toronto Pearson, the airport said in a social media post early Saturday, adding that some flights were still cancelled or delayed and travellers should check with their carrier before heading to the airport. Calgary-based WestJet said in a separate post that it was responding to a significant travel disruption. Porter Airlines said it would likely take the whole weekend for its flights to return to normal schedules.

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We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding, a Porter spokesperson said in an email Saturday. Air Canada said Saturday it cancelled approximately 250 flights after the order, which affected some 27,000 passengers. This was a significant disruption, and its effects have carried over into today, with additional cancellations as aircraft and crews are out of position across our network, said Yasmine Mehdi, an Air Canada spokesperson. Returning to normal operations will take some time.

The airline said it was working as quickly as possible to add new flights to its schedule and help people catch flights. A Porter Airlines spokesperson said in an email that affected passengers have been rebooked on the next available flight, and that customers who cannot accommodate rescheduled flights will be refunded. Airports in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax issued travel notices and asked travellers to double-check their flight statuses before leaving their homes.

Carriers Work To Reposition Aircraft And Crews

We appreciate travellers' patience as schedules begin to normalize, the airport in Calgary said. At Toronto Pearson, people waited in line to rebook cancelled flights on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. The scene repeated at airports across Canada as carriers worked to reposition aircraft and crews after the four-hour halt south of the border. With files from The Associated Press.