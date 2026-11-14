U.S. Ground Stop Triggers Canadian Flight Cancellations and Delays

Canadian airlines cancelled hundreds of flights after a U.S. air traffic ground stop, leaving travellers facing delays as officials investigate the cause of the outage.

Canadian airlines and airports continue to deal with the aftershocks of the Friday grounding of U.S. air traffic, and some travellers are facing cancellations and delays to their plans.

Air Canada says it cancelled about 250 flights, affecting some 27,000 passengers after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop order on Friday, halting all U.S. flights for more than four hours. Thousands of flights were cancelled in the aftermath of the ground stop. Hundreds of flights were impacted at Pearson as air travel resumes following the U.S. ground stop.

Also read Canadian Airlines and Airports Work to Recover After U.S. Ground Stop Caused Four Hours of Chaos

Airline Schedule Recovery Timeline

Porter Airlines and WestJet say it will likely take the whole weekend for flights to return to normal schedules. Photos from Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, showed people waiting in line to rebook cancelled flights and closed Air Canada bag drop areas. Under Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations, passengers have the right to be rebooked if their flight is cancelled or subject to a lengthy delay.

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Airlines must rebook travellers on the next available flight operated by them or a partner airline that departs within 48 hours of the passenger's original departure time. Gabor Lukacs, an air passenger rights advocate, says for international travel, like to and from the U.S., if airlines can't find a flight within that 48-hour period, they are required to rebook passengers on a competing airline.

Passenger Compensation Rights

When disruptions are within an airline's control, passengers are guaranteed more protections and can claim compensation, but Lukacs says that isn't the case here. The nationwide grounding of U.S. air traffic is an extraordinary circumstance that is out of the airline's control, Lukacs says. Lukacs notes that travellers flying between Canada and the U.S. are protected under both countries' air passenger regulations, but Canada's protections are stronger.

For Canadians stuck in the U.S. who may have had to book hotels and cover the cost of additional meals because of travel delays, Lukacs says airlines are not required to pay travellers back. In Europe, passengers would still be getting meals and accommodation, Lukacs says, even for disruptions outside the airline's control. In Canada, that's not an obligation.

Legal Recourse And Investigation

Lukacs says if Canadians feel airlines have not met their obligations under the law, they should document their communications with the airline and take them to small claims court. The U.S. government says the ground stop order was issued on Friday after new technology was added to the nation's air traffic control system, overloading antiquated equipment and causing intermittent communications and radar gaps. Outdated technology to blame for airline ground stop, not likely a cyberattack, Transportation Secretary Duffy said.

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Duffy said there were inconsistencies in the air traffic control system that prompted the shutdown. He said officials do not believe this was cyber at all, and pointed to a contractor error or faulty router to blame for the FAA ground stop. The matter is under investigation.