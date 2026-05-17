Canadian Aid Groups Grapple with Expanded U.S. Policy Blocking Funding for Abortion, Science-Based Health Info, LGBTQ+ Advocacy

The new policy, implemented by US President Donald Trump, blocks American funding for groups, organizations or individuals providing abortion services, abortion-related information, or advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, regardless of the source of funding. Aid groups have been divided on how to respond, with some advocating for a coalition of nations to defend sexual health programming, fearing a rise in unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions.

Canadian aid groups grappling with new U.S. policy that halts American aid unless groups provide abortion-related services, science-based information or LGBTQ+ advocacy. US President Donald Trump implemented expanded policy in February, blocking more types of U.S. aid for groups receiving funding from other sources for abortion services, withholding funds from LGBTQ+ advocacy and gender-affirming medical care .

Aid groups facing tough choices, with coalitions becoming fragmented due to attempts to align with U.S. policy





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Development & Humanitarian Aid American Foreign Aid US President Donald Trump Canadian-US Relations Feminist Aid Mexico City Policy Global Gag Rule Sexual Health Programming AIDS Funding Restrictions Abortion LGBTQ+ Advocacy Gender-Affirming Medical Care Sexual Health Facilities Conservative Government Of Stephen Harper Sexual Rights Human Rights Anti-Rights Initiatives Anti-Gay Conversion Therapy Batterers' Rights U.S. Taxpayer's Funding Chaquean Conference Caitlin Goggin

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